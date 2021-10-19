Fashion
Kemmerer Gazette | October school board meeting minutes; Student representatives advocate for dress code changes
On Tuesday, October 12, the Kemmerer school board met for its monthly meeting. Items on the agenda included student of the month recognition, approval of the hiring of a new bus driver, and the first reading of a group of Kemmerer Junior Senior High School students on a proposal to revise the existing dress code.
Proceeding out of order, the board decided to allow the students present to speak first, rather than letting them sit for the remainder of the process. The students, all representatives of the student body in one way or another and sponsored by teacher Jennifer Nielson, stood beside the room as student body president Olivia Nielson spoke on behalf of the group. .
“Our big concern with the dress code is that times change and evolve, and we believe the dress code should too,” Nielson said.
She went on to cite specific examples of revising the current policy on leggings, shorts and ripped jeans.
“For example, our current dress code states that leggings are acceptable as long as the shirt worn is no more than 5 inches above the kneecap.”
But updating parts of the dress code wasn’t the only thing the students had in mind during tonight’s meeting.
“We would also like to suggest a stricter dance dress code. The student council would like to make this a standard in our school dances for the students to dress in their finest attire. While we understand that the interpretation of the best attire for our student body varies, we suggest that the minimum requirement be formal, ”said Nielson.
The students were also sufficiently prepared to avoid many questions from the jury members by clarifying exactly what they meant by formal.
“For example, we would like at least the boys to wear a nice button-down shirt, with their best jeans. To be more precise, jeans should not have holes or be covered with different substances, such as oil or paint… we would also like the manual to mention that baseball caps are not allowed ”, a Nielson said.
Nielson also proposed that the current dress provisions be revised, citing the growing tendency for girls to be unable to find dresses that fully cover them, to allow girls to wear a two-piece dress, as long as the gap between the pieces is less than two inches.
After Nielson finished speaking, the board began questioning various aspects of the proposal. A common concern was the possibility of acquiring formal wear for students who might not be able to afford them. However, there seemed to be a general consensus among the students, teachers and staff present that they would do everything possible to ensure that every student who wishes to attend one of these dances has the means to do so. Although no concrete solution was accepted at that time, several suggestions were presented that could later flow into tangible policy.
Students also assured board members that there would be some degree of student self-control at more formal events. They also agreed that they needed to specify which dances will require formal attire, like the ball, and which will not, like the Sadie Hawkins dance.
A final question was also asked, regarding Nielson’s feelings about the altogether hypothetical adoption of a formal uniform.
“I think in this generation, I think it’s about feeling good about yourself, and I think the best way to feel good about yourself is to have your own clothes, your own style.” , did he declare.
After the students finished answering all of the jury’s questions, they left with much praise and applause from those present. After the first reading of their proposal is completed, some or all of the student representatives will return for the November and December council meetings for the second and third readings, where it will then be put to the council for a vote.
Then the board resumed normal operations, with the main item remaining on the agenda involving the appointment of a representative to attend the Wyoming School Board Association annual meeting in Casper on November 17. appointed Brad Grandy, member of the board of directors, as interim representative. However, no proposed resolution for this annual meeting was raised. Rather, it was decided that the discussion of these items would take place at the November meeting.
Looking back on the efforts of the students who spoke earlier in the evening, Superintendent Teresa Chaulk shared her own thoughts and impressions with the Gazette.
“I thought the student council had done a great job, and I liked the fact that they would like to have a dress code for the prom and the ride home… I thought they were really thoughtful in the way that they approached it. [the dress code]”Said Chaulk.
What do you think of school dress codes? Share your ideas on [email protected]
