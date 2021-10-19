Baptist watchdog fails Forever 21, praises H&M in annual “ethical fashion” report





(RNS) – The fashion industry continues to struggle with wage gaps and sustainability, according to a report by an Australian Christian watch group, despite a marked improvement in the way the industry treats workers and supplies with goods for the past few years. Baptist World Aid Australia’s Ethical Fashion Report 2021 scorecard rated around 100 fashion companies, with an average score of 33.6 out of 100 across all industries tracked by the group. “We have seen tremendous progress in the fashion industry and we have engaged with many brands that are committed to becoming more ethical and sustainable,” said Peter Keegan, Director of Advocacy for Baptist World Aid, in a Press release. “But these grades and scores show us that we are not there yet.” Baptist World Aid Australia has published the annual Ethical Fashion Report since 2013, as part of its efforts to reduce global poverty and fight injustice. According to the report, the global fashion industry, which employs some 50 million people, is one of the five industries most at risk of complicity in modern slavery. RELATED: With Fashion Shows and Internships, Muslim Women Ease Tensions With Police and FBI Brands are categorized into five categories, which include environmental sustainability, human rights monitoring, and worker empowerment. Using the Trademark search, shoppers can compare the ethical reviews of their favorite brands, which receive ratings from A + to F based on a numerical score. This year, 40% of companies improved their score compared to 2019, and the industry saw an overall increase in the number of companies using sustainable fibers and tracing raw materials. Twenty companies obtained an A + and an A, 55 a B or a C and 23 a D or an F. Popular brands such as H&M, Converse and Patagonia received an A rating, while Roxy and Forever 21 received an F rating. The medium-sized company received a D for its work on wage improvement and workers’ unions. The report also found that only 15% of companies pay workers in their supply chain a living wage, down from 20% in 2019. The report attributes the decline to losses from the pandemic, noting that workers of the garment have collectively lost over $ 16. billion dollars in wages since the onset of COVID-19. RELATED: Finally, Muslim High Fashion Catapults Into The Mainstream “Our research has identified a large gap between the ethical sourcing measures companies put in place and the real, tangible results for garment workers,” said Chantelle Mayo, advocacy project manager for Baptist World Aid Australia. “This is a big hurdle for any consumer trying to shop ethically, and an area where we must continue to pressure the fashion industry to tackle. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://religionnews.com/2021/10/19/hm-aces-forever-21-fails-baptist-world-aids-new-ethical-fashion-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos