Vance Eugène Walpole | Obituary





Vance Eugene Walpole, 80, has lived a long and full life. He entered Heaven peacefully on October 13, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Vance was born November 29, 1940 in Borger, Texas, to Robert and Mary Walpole. At a young age, his family moved to Houston, where he was raised and attended school. At just 18 years old, Vance, his parents and younger brother were all involved in a tragic car crash, leaving him the sole survivor. After a long and difficult recovery, he overcame many obstacles and began to live again. From then on he lived his life as if every day was his last. Vance loved fast cars, fast boats, and the motorcycles that often rode them. He was a black belt in karate, played third base in baseball, loved water sports, jet skis, and lake trips. He also loved watching sports, especially the Houston Oilers and Texans, and never missed a boxing or UFC game. Vance also enjoyed collecting autographed memorabilia from sports he loved. Vance was a hard worker and excelled at everything he did. He worked as an apprentice at Gulf Printing, climbing the ranks and eventually mastering the press. Always dressing to impress, he loved menswear and held a sales position with Leopold Price & Rolle in the Galleria, quickly becoming the top sales manager. He had a gift for gossip and through conversation he instilled trust in others and always encouraged them to reach their full potential. He attended barber college and successfully opened three full service barbershops named The Barbara Shop. He loved this last job so much that he never retired. In 1971, Vance met his beautiful wife Barbara, and they were inseparable. God blessed them with three daughters, thus completing their families. Vance was a loyal husband, devoted dad and a great dad (grandfather). He was kind and generous, always making others feel like family. He was a father figure to many and had countless positive impacts on the lives of those around him. Vance accepted Christ as a boy and was a strong believer all of his life. His faith was inspiring. He always gave credit to God for the blessings he received. Most importantly, he instilled the love of Jesus Christ in his three daughters. He was a pious and sincere man who had the gift of saying it as it is. He was genuine, with a smile that could light up the room. He was always the first to strike up a conversation and had a strong opinion on everything. He was one of a kind and will be sorely missed. Vance is survived by his three daughters, Vonna Taylor (Nick), Amber Anthony (Tony), Brittany Walpole; and her grandchildren, Trace, Allister, Rivers and Rainn. The surviving nieces and nephews are Denise, April and John Apgar. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara; his father and mother, Robert and Mary Walpole; and his siblings, Vaughn Walpole, Bobbye Jo Apgar and Bettye Walpole. The family would like to acknowledge the blessing of Sacred Choice Funeral Home (Lacey), DaVita Dialysis (Michelle, Bianca and Alfie) and Houston Hospice (Gifty, Gabriel, Birdie, Kathy and David) for their sincere and exceptional care. John 14: 6 I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. A visit will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Sugar Creek Baptist Church, 13213 Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land, with a celebration of Vances’ life starting at 11:00 a.m. Immediately after, friends are invited to a reception with the family in the community hall. To send flowers to the family by Vance Walpole , please visit Tribute store.

