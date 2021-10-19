The modest Elle B. Zhou fashion store has big ambitions





Elle B. Mambetov wants to expand the idea of ​​what modest fashion can be. The Texas-born designer from a self-describing super-Christian family converted to Islam three years ago and renamed her fashion label Elle B. Zhou to Miley Cyrus swinging on the wall as she called it, covered and colored with an avant-garde spirit. More from WWD She landed in Angels after a controversial start in London which included imprisonment for fraud, but she maintains her innocence. Looking for a fresh start, in November 2020, she opened modest Elle B. Zhou luxury fashion boutique in Los Angeles, with her own graphic print ready-to-wear and several other Middle Eastern brands. , including Azzi and Osta (Lebanon); Raya Salloum (Lebanon); Handbags Yasmin Mansour (Doha), Kojak Studio (Cairo) and Okhtein (Cairo). The prices are from $ 2,000 to $ 50,000. After my conversion, my style started to change; no one forced me to wear a hijab, it was natural for me, she said during a recent store visit to want to dress more modestly. But when I was looking for something to wear, it was, where are the clothes? Everything was really cheap material, or all black. And I never wear black. I do not want. Cut to her boutique, a candy store of eye-catching designs featuring tiered tulle evening dresses, wrap skirts and hand-beaded bomber jackets displayed on mannequins that show how clothes can be styled in a fashionable style. modest, with long-sleeved T-shirts in sequins or tulle – shirts underneath, or colorful coats on top, for example. It’s a handy guide to layering, Mambetov said, noting that about 40% of his clientele are Muslims. A lot of people dress modestly who are not Muslim, she added of the mix of Hollywood stylists, rappers and people looking for something that no one else has walking through her door. on level seven of the Beverly Center, where its neighbors are Gucci and Balenciaga. The story continues Elle B. Zhou boutique is decorated with wallpaper of its own design, with a pillar covered in Arabic text that has attracted some customers surprised to read their language in an American store. There is a sewing machine and seamstress on hand to make alterations or customizations for buyers, who can finish their look with diamond pendants from Terzihan (Istanbul), Dreamboule (Milan) and Tzuri (Beverly Hills) and buy a Handmade Ecriteau in Rome velvet jewelry box resembling giant gumballs. She also offers Vanilla Pod, Rose Pellet and other fragrances from the Arcadia fragrance brand by Dubai-based Amna Al Habtoor, a regular in Arab fashion magazines and the daughter of Dubai business leader Sultan Al Habtoor. The expansion to a 6,000-square-foot space on level eight of the Beverly Center is underway for January, so she can incorporate lower prices into her purchase, as well as men’s clothing and kaftans. She also plans to launch a modest Elle B. Zhou swimwear line next year. All I want is to make the world inclusive. This goes back to my first Ramadan, I wanted an Allah necklace and there was nowhere to find it. Now she has one from Dubai brand Yataghan for sale in her store. Launch gallery: Elle B. Zhou Store in Beverly Center in LA The best of WWD Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

