Wedding dress delays: Chicago-area brides worried about supply chain disruptions





CHICAGO (WLS) – Global supply chain disruptions are causing delays in wedding dresses. New samples arrived today at Bridal Boys By Complete Bridal in East Dundee. They will be part of the wedding dresses that brides will try to order the dress of their dreams. But these dreams can be delayed. These dresses were ordered in January. SEE ALSO | Wanted: 80,000 Truck Drivers To Help Fix Supply Chain “Calls come in hourly regarding the expedition,” said David Gaffke of Bridal Boys By Complete Bridal. “They see what’s going on in the ports. There is a problem. It is urgent.” Many wedding dresses are made in China and are part of the goods that cannot be unloaded at US ports. The warehouses are packed because there aren’t enough people to work there and drive trucks to deliver the items. “We get this information, no movement, no movement,” Gaffke said. “For 14 days, no movement and the package has remained in California.” Bride Lindsey Merlo shared her thoughts on the delays. “I only got really nervous at the last minute when these ports started to have delays,” said Merlo. SEE ALSO | Halloween costumes and decorations can be hard to find in Chicago as supply chain issues persist They sent him the wrong color dress. A new order only reached her with days to spare before the wedding. “It meant everyone to having the dress that I fell in love with,” Merlo said. “A little mistake can happen and it can really change your timeline and not know if you’re going down in a dress or not.” In addition to shipping times, each dress needs to be changed after it arrives. With more marriages postponed due to the pandemic, changes have also taken longer.

