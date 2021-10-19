Roots and Rvolutionnaire continue their partnership with the launch of a limited edition clothing and leather goods collection

TORONTO, October 19, 2021 / CNW / – Roots, (“Roots”, “Roots Canada” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROOT), an outdoor lifestyle brand with nearly 50 years of history, and Revolutionary, a mission-driven organization on inclusion and social justice, announce their latest collaboration, Revolutionary by Roots. This one-year collaboration began in February 2021 with the “Dreams Fuel Revolutions” t-shirt and continues with a premium fleece line in six colourways as well as limited edition leather jackets and bags.

“Working with Nia and Justice on our collaboration, Revolutionary by Roots, has been a passionate project that spanned a year,” said Karuna Scheinfeld, Product manager. “With our shared values ​​of inclusiveness and authenticity, designing the collection together has been an inspiration to all of us and we feel honored to be able to use our platform at Roots to amplify their story. Worn Roots their entire lives, the resulting collection seamlessly incorporates our heritage and deep experience in apparel and leather with their unique messages and colourways. The result is a beautiful and meaningful collection that we think our community will love. “

Co-founded by sisters Nia and Justice Faith Betty, Revolutionary began with a mission to democratize dancewear with inclusive colourways that allow everyone to celebrate the skin they are in. As a longtime dancer, Howard University student Nia Faith Betty saw the need for diverse dance wear that went beyond limited nude colourways to suit dancers of all backgrounds. After spending countless hours dyeing dancewear to match her skin tone and experiencing a separate studio, she knew it was time for a change and launched the clothing line. of Revolutionary inclusive dance that served and empowered all individuals.

“As a young dancer, it was a challenge to enjoy my passion for dancing without clothes that made me feel comfortable in my skin. I created Revolutionary to prevent others from feeling the pain that comes from be excluded by brands that don’t have clothing options for people of color, ”noted Nia Faith Betty, co-founder of Revolutionary. “To create a color palette that accurately reflected people from all walks of life, I spent hours scanning the skin tones of other Howard students and matching them to the exact colors of the fabric. These are the colors used on our Revolutionary clothing and accessories and those featured in the Revolutionary by the Roots collaboration. “

Inspired by their impact within the dance industry and their passion for social change, Nia and Justice made it their mission to make Revolutionary a platform to address a range of social justice issues. Today, young entrepreneurs have a social network for changemakers under the Revolutionary brand.

“It has been amazing working with Roots on this collaboration. Roots and Revolutionary are both mission-driven and values-driven organizations that share a central focus on authenticity and inclusiveness,” commented Justice Faith Betty. “When we broadened Revolutionary’s mission to focus on a range of social justice issues, we knew we wanted to give young change makers the tools, network and information to expand their impact. We are grateful to Roots for also giving us the opportunity to expand this to a clothing line that communicates our message and empowers our community to fight for a better future, while celebrating the skin they are in. ”

The Revolutionary by Roots The collection includes a co-branded hoodie and sweatpants available in six colourways as well as graphic tees and a weekend bag inspired by Roots’ iconic Banff bag. The collection also includes an Award jacket with the words Revolutionary, Unapologetic, Enlightened, Empowered, Defined and Fearless, which represent the emotions of the changemakers who are part of Revolutionary expressed by addressing social justice issues on the platform.

The products are available in a non-sexist fit and in an extended range of sizes that Roots has created for their recently launched One collection, which runs from size 1 to size 8. These sizes correspond to the conventional sizes of XS 4XL for women and XXS 3XL for men. The collection will be available in select Roots stores, roots.com and therevshop.co from October 19, 2021 To 10am ET.

About the roots

Founded in 1973, Roots is an upscale outdoor lifestyle brand. We unite the best of the interior and the city through unparalleled styling built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We have a wide range of products designed for life’s daily adventures, including clothing for women and men, leather goods, shoes, accessories and clothing for children, toddlers and babies. From a small cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown into a global brand. We operate over 100 retail stores across Canada, two in United States and ship to over 60 countries around the world via roots.com , our e-commerce platform. We also have over 100 partner operated stores and sell our products through leading third party retail sites in Asia. Roots Corporation is a Canadian company doing business as “Roots” and “Roots Canada”.

About Revolutionary

Revolutionary began with the mission to democratize dancewear with inclusive colourways that allow everyone to celebrate the skin they are in. Inspired by their impact within the dance industry and their passion for social change, Nia, and her sister and co-founder, Justice, made it their mission to make Revolutionary a platform to address a range social justice issues. Today, young entrepreneurs have a social network for agents of change and a collection of clothing and accessories based on a celebration of inclusion, community and the power of dreams to activate change. .

