Why you’ll want to dress like Timothe Chalamet in DuneSeriously





IF YOU HAVE I’ve been back to the movies again, maybe the time has come: Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited and three-time-delayed adaptation of Frank Herberts’ flagship novel Dune in 1965 will hit theaters on October 22. The futuristic epic stars Timothe Chalamet doing what he does best: playing an anguished teenager, in this case Paul Atreides, on an archetypal hero’s journey to save us all. And just like the real Mr. Chalamet, his character is nothing less than a fashion plate.

Just because Dune is science fiction doesn’t mean her costumes are divorced from reality. Rather, the films’ costume designers Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan avoided sci-fi clichés, eschewing shiny metals and cheerful Beam me up, Scotty’s vibes. Instead, they turned to what they call a mod-evala mix of modern and medieval styles. Tarot cards, paintings by Goya and Caravaggio, ecclesiastical costumes of the 14th century Avignon papacy in Europe, and traditional clothing like Japanese hakamas and Moroccan djellabas have all served as inspiration. I didn’t want it to look like a sleek future, like an alien spaceship movie, Ms. West said. I wanted to combine different cultures because I think that’s what the future will be. For some, this forward-looking way of dressing, from romantic hard-edged costume to dusty tone-on-tone outfits, is already here. Of course, some movie styling elements (armored breastplates, for example) are best left for cosplayers, but others will add a stylish spice to your everyday outfit. Here, four Dune trends that modern Terrans can plausibly fit into their wardrobes. COSTUME SCI-FI Timothe Chalamet wears an elegant emerald green outfit on the home planet of his characters.

Photo:



Chiabella james



Intergalactic stitching Before he and his family travel to Arrakis, where (spoiler alert) things start to go south, Mr. Chalamets’ character is seen on his home planet Caladan wearing a specific type of costume: a strict collared jacket. Nehru, lying down to hit below the hips. It’s made from a sturdy bottle-green wool that Mr. Morgan called subtly elegant. He and Mrs. West turned to the costumes worn by the Romanovs, a real-world Imperial family that came to an untimely end. This minimalist, extended, strict but not skinny suit is reminiscent of the collections of Haider Ackermann (a favorite of Chalamet) and Rick Owens. New York data analyst Michael Smith, 27, is a Rick Owens collector and has long favored similar silhouettes. It’s flattering to just about everyone, he said. A long suit jacket is a cooler, cooler game of proportions, agreed New York stylist Matthew Mazur. It is [separating] yourself from everyone. A key tip: Avoid black, for fear of looking like an undertaker. That’s why the costumers opted for this emerald hue, it was just enough color to tone down the intensity of the tailoring. Desert hues from head to toe Blending into the landscape is a matter of life and death for desert dwellers films, so Ms. West took inspiration from all the colors of sand and rock in Jordan, one of the places where Dune was filmed. According to the costumers, Mr. Chalamet liked these tonal costumes. The look has already infiltrated pop culture. At the Met Gala last month, Fear of God creator Jerry Lorenzo wore a head-to-toe beige outfit of his creation. While it included sweatpants (an odd choice for a $ 35,000 per plate fundraiser), it did look luxurious in a way. Channel Mr. Chalamet and Mr. Lorenzo by creating a complete look from pieces from the same color family or by sticking to a single shade. Mr Mazur said the end result was super chic and expensive. SURVIVE IN STYLE Timothe Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson (as Lady Jessica Atreides) in their highly functional (but still beautiful) jumpsuits.

Photo:



Chiabella james



Work clothes In the Dune universe, function dictates form when it comes to clothing. For much of the film, Mr. Chalamet wears a jumpsuit, a body-hugging jumpsuit with various tubes and pockets that turn perspiration into drinking water. While the average city dweller can probably only carry a Swell bottle, we’ve recently seen a move towards utilitarian clothing. Technical consultant Drew Cardelia, 25, relies on Gore-Tex, moisture-wicking and antimicrobial fabrics to support his lifestyle as a New Yorker who moves outdoors without a car. He favors brands like Arcteryx, Snow Peak, Post Archive Faction and Veilance. I invested an uncomfortable amount of money to stay moisture-wicking, he said. Capes To protect themselves from the desert winds and the sand, the characters of Dune wear earth-toned capes inspired by traditional Moroccan clothing. Andrew Wood, 29, a wilderness therapist from Fitchburg, Mass. Who enjoys cosplaying, says his cape, which he made for a costume but now wears regularly, skillfully blocks out the cold from New England. Not everyone is so confident. Rick Owens has shown off wispy capes for men for spring 2022, but Mr. Smith, data analyst and Rick Owens collector, will likely escape this trend. I would probably be stuck in a subway door and die, he said, but I recognized that he would wear one if style was the only factor. The whims of the cape might turn to Gabriela Hearst, who sells gigantic men’s scarves and a jacket with a removable poncho. Even the most conservative office workers could safely remove them. OTHER WORLD OUTFIT Three pieces that collectively bring the Dune style back to earth From left to right: cotton jacket, $ 1,550, fearofgod.com; Greg Lauren cargo pants, $ 839, matchesfashion.com; Hoodie, $ 50, uniqlo.com The Wall Street Journal is not remunerated by the retailers listed in its articles as outlets for the products. The listed retailers are often not the only retail outlets.

