Fashion
4 ETFs and sector stocks to gain from bullish September retail sales
Retail sales in the United States unexpectedly rose 0.7% sequentially in September 2021, after a revised upward gain of 0.9% in August, beating market expectations of a 0% drop , 2%. Consumer spending accounts for about 70% of US economic activity. So any massive jump in it will likely improve the picture of economic growth.
Below we highlight a few areas and related ETFs that have benefited greatly.
Miscellaneous retail stores
Sales increased 1.8% sequentially in September and 21.4% year-on-year. In addition, sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores jumped 3.7% sequentially and 14.2% year-on-year.
If employment data remains stable and rates stay low, consumers can continue to splurge on activities. The holiday season could act as another tailwind. However, volatility is expected to remain in place over the fear of COVID.
SPDR Selective Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY therefore seems to be an excellent choice. The underlying Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index of the fund seeks to provide an effective representation of the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Come to stocks, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS, with a Zacks Rank # 2 (Buy), operates as a leading omnichannel sporting goods retailer, offering athletic shoes, apparel, accessories and a wide selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, fishing, tennis, golf, water sports, etc.
Clothes
Many clothing stores in shopping malls were closed amid closures last year. Thus, pent-up demand stimulated spending in this segment. Clothing and accessories sales rose 1.1% sequentially on the month and 22.4% year-on-year. Apparel Retail takes around 19.3% of the fund SPDR S&P Retail ETF XRT. The fund is therefore well positioned to take advantage of the trend.
For a unique stock selection, Zacks Rank # 1 (strong buy) Buckle Inc. BKE appears here as a good bet. It is a leading retailer of mid to best-priced casual clothing, footwear and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women.
Non-store retailers
Sales in this category increased 0.6% sequentially. Year over year, sales increased 10.5%. Consumer interest in purchasing products online amid increasing virus cases has kept demand for the segment high.
ProShares Online Retail ETFs ONLN is a good bet to exploit the winning trend of out-of-store retailers. The underlying ProShares Online Retail Index is a specialty retail index, which tracks retailers who sell primarily online or through other non-store channels. The fund charges 58 basis points in fees.
The rank of Zacks # 1 Revolve Group Inc. RVLV is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells clothes, shoes and designer accessories for men and women.
General merchandise store
Sales grew 2% sequentially on the month and 13.2% year-over-year. Department store sales increased 0.9% sequentially and 18.9% year-on-year.
Walmart Inc. WMT has gone from being a simple traditional retailer to an omnichannel player. The stock has a Zacks Rank # 1.
VanEck Retail ETF RTH tracks the overall performance of companies involved in retail distribution, wholesalers, online, direct mail and television retailers, multi-line retailers, specialty retailers and retailers of food and other essentials. It charges a 35 bps fee.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download 7 best stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report
Walmart Inc. (WMT): Free Stock Analysis Report
DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Buckle, Inc. The (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report
SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT): ETF Research Reports
VanEck Retail ETF (RTH): ETF Research Reports
Selected Consumer Discretionary Sector SPDR ETF (XLY): ETF Research Reports
ETF ProShares Online Retail (ONLN): ETF Research Reports
Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com, click here.
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/4-sector-etfs-stocks-win-170005717.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]com