Noga Karpel and PrintPlace dress with chained hands »





Stay up to date with everything that is happening in the wonderful world of AM through our LinkedIn community. Antwerp Fashions Noga Karpel is an Israeli fashion designer who focuses her work on femininity, the female body, feminist art and her own journey in the life of a female artist. Inspired by the work of Louise Bourgeouis, a late Franco-American artist who explored the concept of feminist art, Nogas’ latest collection revolves around couture, a craft that connects women across history as it is passed from woman to woman over generations. In this collection, I wanted to use sewing and haute couture techniques to reconnect with traditional embroidery and crochet, I wanted to reconnect with my grandmothers who made traditional clothes. However, in the final silhouette of the collection, I wanted to challenge the boundaries between the traditional and the modern. I wanted to research how we could apply modern technology to create very detailed work while still retaining that sense of craftsmanship ”. It was at this point that Noga Karpel came up with the concept of the Chained Hands dress, which was inspired both by the Give or Take sculpture by Louise Bourgeouis and the 1920s haute couture dresses of the great ladies of the theater. , emphasizing dramatic and glamorous femininity. The dress is said to be made up of hundreds of miniature sculptures of chained hands, all of which form a chain mail garment. The dual concept of chained hands would emphasize the beauty, support and dependence of women throughout history, while also creating a space for discussion of the struggles women have faced throughout history. . Inspired by Anouk Wipprechts’ work on 3D printed clothing, Noga decided to research if this technology could be the answer. As a designer who mainly focuses on high fashion clothing, stepping out of my comfort zone and trying 3D printing felt like a leap into the unknown. The concept of not being able to touch the material was so unsettling and I was looking for a way to combine my personal artistic touch with the highly detailed and perfect 3D printing. Noga looked for a local partner who could help him take the leap into this new world of 3D printing. She got in touch with PrintPlace, a Belgian 3D printing start-up founded by 4 passionate engineers with years of experience in the development and production of products in many sectors. From the start, it was important for us to understand Nogas’ design language and fully involve it in the process, recalled Wesly Jacobs, co-founder and CEO at PrintPlace. Together, we searched for feasible solutions that were on time and on budget while achieving very high quality. We made the switch to desktop SLA 3D printing fairly quickly and optimized the build parameters and media placement to achieve the perfect balance of speed and quality. For me, as a designer, it was a unique experience to combine the worlds of high fashion and 3D printing, added Noga. The level of detail and quality that this technology could offer really surprised me. Combining 3D printing as a production technology with the more traditional craft of manually assembling the individual sculptures by hand gave the artistic impression that I ultimately wanted to achieve. In the footsteps of great fashion designers like Iris Van Herpen and Anouk WipprechtI’m already thinking about how I might go further.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.3dprintingmedia.network/antwerp-fashions-noga-karpel-and-printplace-3d-print-a-special-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos