Tiger men finish eighth at FHSU Tiger Classic





HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men’s golf team placed eighth of 15 teams at the FHSU Tiger Classic this week at Smoky Hill Country Club. The 6,105 yard par 70 course played Tuesday with a field stroke average of 75.5 thanks to sustained winds of over 20 mph. Dustin Nichols was the best Tiger of the week, finishing tied for 13th at 11-over (74, 73, 74). He opened his third round with a birdie and added two more back-to-backs at holes 12 and 13, finishing the week ahead of the team and tied for eighth in the field with nine birdies. Jackson rader posted another solid finish for the Tigers, playing his last eight 1-under holes to post a 5-over-75 in the final round. He finished tied for 30th out of 84 players at 16 (75-76-75). He tied for the team lead with 31 pars over the week while adding five birdies over the three rounds. Parker Krob shot a 6-over 76 in the third round to end the week at 17-over (73-78-76). He tied Rader with a record 31 starts and was the only player on the team without a worse score than Bogey on any hole. Bryce cowan finished at 10 of 80 to place 48th with an aggregate score of 22 of (79-73-80). Mills of Maddux tied for 73rd after a 13 of 83 final round. Caleb Humble and Tanner copeland 57th tied in individual competition at 26. Humble tied the low round of the day for the Tigers at 4 of 74, with Copeland shooting at 5 of 75. Austin perez completed Tiger training with a score of 87 on Tuesday. The Tigers placed seventh out of 10 MIAA programs, earning four league points in the conference designated event. The FHSU is currently in eighth place overall thanks to two events with seven points. Nichols ranked 11th among MIAA competitions, earning five conference points to sit 18th after the fall portion of the league schedule. Rogers State climbed two spots to win the tag team title with 278 under-2s in Tuesday’s final round, ending the tournament at 26 of 866. The Hillcats played their last nine under-8 holes to come back from behind and beat No. 9 Central Missouri with one stroke. Kyle Hickey of central Oklahoma won individual medalist honors after a third round under 69, one of six below par for the tournament as a whole. Fort Hays State will wrap up its busy fall next week when the Tigers travel south to compete in the Tulsa Cup hosted by Rogers State. The game at the Indian Springs Golf Club is scheduled to open Monday before ending Tuesday (October 25-26). Full FHSU Results

8th – Fort Hays State – +61 – 296 – 300 – 305 – 901

T13e – Dustin Nichols – +11 – 74 – 73 – 74 – 221

T30e – Jackson rader – +16 – 75 – 76 – 75 – 226

T35e – Parker Krob – +17 – 73 – 78 – 76 – 227

T48e – Bryce cowan – +22 – 79 – 73 – 80 – 232

T57e – Caleb Humble* – +26 – 78 – 84 – 74 – 236

T57e – Tanner copeland* – +26 – 82 – 79 – 75 – 236

T73e – Mills of Maddux – +32 – 74 – 85 – 83 – 242

81st – Austin perez* – +42 – 82 – 83 – 87 – 252

* – competed individually FHSU Athletics

