ClearAngel invests $ 10,000 in Maison Orient e-commerce fashion platform





Expansion of 120 fashion brands in 20 countries made possible by a unique data-driven angel investment program TORONTO, October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its industry-leading ClearAngel program finances Orient House, an organized e-commerce platform for fashion designers, brands and artists based in the Middle East and North Africa, in what was once known as the “East” region of the world. ClearAngel gives start-ups access to equity capital, data-driven advice and an extensive network of applications, agencies and investors powered by Clearco. Founded in 2019, Maison Orient specializes in curating a unique selection of fashion designs from exotic corners of the world into one easy-to-navigate shopping platform. Founder Ayse Arel Kulahcioglu is a 14-year fashion industry veteran who has helped Western fashion stalwarts like LVMH and Harvey nichols expand their reach into the Middle East market. Hoping to overcome the economic, societal and cultural barriers facing Middle Eastern fashion designers, Arel Kulahcioglu turned to entrepreneurship to bring the beautiful, unique clothing and accessories of the MENA region to the Western world. through Maison Orient. The ecommerce website has been successful so far and aims to use ClearAngel’s resources to further increase reach, online traffic and overall exposure. “We are delighted to finance Maison Orient in its mission to share the beautiful art of designers and brands of the Middle East and beyond with the western market ”, declared André D’Souza, CEO and Co-Founder, Clearco. “For Maison Orient, this ClearAngel investment illustrates our mission to advance the causes of deserving early career founders with diverse backgrounds.” ClearAngel is one of the few flexible, no-equity capital options for early stage founders who don’t have the network to raise an investor round or join proprietary accelerators. Since its February 2021 launch, the program has already funded more than 350 companies. In addition to $ 10,000 of flexible capital, Maison Orient will also have access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, applications, lawyers and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and reach new revenue milestones. With this support, Maison Orient aims to expand its brand list to 120 brands in 20 countries and expand its offering to 5,000 unique products in categories such as fashion, footwear, accessories, interior design and beauty. Arel Kulahcioglu also plans to expand product categories to include men’s and children’s wear. The story continues “Clearco will allow us to increase the number of brands, artists and designers in the Middle East region that are presented on the website, as well as the diversification of our product categories, ”said Ayse Arel Kulahcioglu, founder of Maison Orient. “The fashions of the Eastern world do not even enter the consciousness of the global consumer. The existing market is saturated with well established Western brands, but there are many unique stories and social awareness causes that our designers bring and represent, and I want to share them with the masses. “ To learn more about Maison Orient and experience for yourself their wide range of designs and exotic craftsmanship, visit maisonorient.com. ClearAngel currently integrates e-commerce and product companies. The program has limited places available for SaaS, Apps, Marketplace and Stealth businesses. To learn more about the app, visit angel.clearbanc.com . About Clearco:

Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michèle Romanow of from Canada Shark Tank (Dragons’ Den), André D’Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most user-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps and SaaS founders, along with a complete suite of products and access to a powerful global network, information, data and recommendations . Clearco has invested more than $ 2 billion in more than 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion rental service The tote, household goods company Public Goods, blouse UNTUCKit, speech therapy online Expressable and digital real estate market SetSchedule. For more information, visit clear.co and @getClearco. Media contact Krista tietjen, Clearco, 610-213-2824, [email protected] SOURCE Clearco

