How black men can confidently wear pink to support breast cancer awareness month





In recent years, the medical field has destroyed the misconception that men cannot be affected by breast cancer. From the legendary actor Richard Round Tree talk show host Montel williams, these survivors are advocates for why men should regularly check their breasts for unknown lumps. RELATED | I am a survivor! : These black stars fought breast cancer

According toNational Breast Cancer Association, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Each year, it is estimated that approximately 2,190 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer. When it comes to wearing the color pink, the celebrity fashion stylistGroovey Lewhopes to end similar stereotypes, especially in favor of relatives during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The famous stylist points out that one of the biggest illusions in fashion is that the color pink is feminine. Colors should not be limited to a person’s sex or gender. Colors are an expression of feeling and energy, he explains toBetting styleexclusively. Often recognized for his dapper selections for celebrities which includeBiggie Smalls, Sean Diddy Combs, Nipsey Hussle,andLil Wayne,Lewsays there are plenty of ways for men to confidently wear pink to support the breast cancer movement. He suggests turning to celebrities likeCamron, Cam Newton, Prince,andJimmy hendrixfor inspiration. Remember, we are the sons, husbands, fathers and brothers of women who can be affected by breast cancer, he explains. To wear pink, have confidence in yourself. RELATED | Breast cancer awareness month 2021: five brands to buy in October to support the cause

This month, Lew is personally advising men to take a slow walk and start experimenting with a variety of pink hues in their everyday wardrobes. Think headbands, durags, belts, socks, ties, hats, suspenders, socks and sneakers. After becoming more comfortable with the above pieces, Lew encourages incorporating the charming color into hoodies, tracksuits, and even suits. Take your time and rock the pieces that suit you, he adds. And know that pink is a divine color that represents love. We love to hear it! Below, see famous men who wear pink with confidence and sophistication.

