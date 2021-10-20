Fashion
Dallas Cowboys overcome themselves in dramatic fashion
During three quarters, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves mired in a botched affair against the New England Patriots. Even still, after all the penalties, turnovers and self-inflicted pain they put on themselves, they held a slim 20-14 lead at the end of the third quarter in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Keep in mind that the Cowboys amassed 567 total yards on offense, 32 first downs and 39:17 in possession, which eclipsed New England totals. Still, it took a manic fourth quarter and overtime for Dallas to get out of its own way and have a thrilling experience. 35-29 win against the Patriots by Bill Belichick.
Auspicious, the Dallas Cowboys managed to win a highly losing game.
There’s no way New England had to stay on the same ground as Dallas yesterday. But somehow, rookie quarterback and all, they looked set to give the Cowboys their second loss of the season. Certainly, a sense of dread permeated the air once Patriots quarterback Mac Jones connected with wide Kendrick Bourne on a 75 yard touchdown take the lead with just over two minutes remaining.
Now, maybe that’s where the old Cowboys teams would have folded. This seemed to be the prevailing attitude in my house. Anyway, the quarterback Dak prescott designed a human-sized drive that featured a 13-yard completion to the receiver Cedrick Wilson in fourth position to keep the march alive. Once in position, kicker Greg Zuerlein had a 49-yard field goal to make us work overtime.
So we’ve already covered the fact that Dallas won. We recognized that the penalties and turnovers almost cost them the game. And of course, recent iterations of the team probably would have found a way to lose yesterday. But they didn’t. This is the most encouraging feature of Cowboys football so far this season. Do not mistake yourself. This team has yet to put in a sixty-minute effort on the pitch. Through it all, they are still 5-1. Plus, wins like yesterday can define a team’s character for the weeks and months to come.
The lesson here is that they are a good football team. I know a lot of us just sit around and wait for the other shoe to drop with this franchise, and for good reason. It only takes one misstep, usually on national television, to bring out the enemies once again. Of course, that could happen before it’s all said and done. NFL seasons are set for a catastrophic time, or five. But we’ll care if or when that happens.
Take advantage of it while we can. This is going to sound like a homerish, but this year does indeed look a little different. The offense is unstoppable, and the defense, though troubled at times, continues to get turnovers at rates unanticipated in these areas for eons. You don’t have to squint to see a team that can keep improving. Their best ball is still in front of them, and that should warn the rest of the conference.
So the Cowboys hit the week off on a high emotional level. It would have been a bitter taste for two weeks here if they had failed. The only disturbing element thereafter was the news that Prescott was in a walking boot then due to calf strain on the last play. For his part, Prescott maintained it was okay, so I’ll take him at his word – for now. Get better and get this train rolling.
