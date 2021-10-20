Fashion
TikToker’s “Illusion Waist” Dress Seems to “Cut” [body] in two ‘:’ I’m so confused ‘
A TikToker found that a dress she had recently purchased created an illusion that, when worn with the right background, would confuse her viewers.
Influence Jem (@xojemian) bought the dress from Fashion Nova because she just liked the pattern. But when she tried it on, the pattern made it look like she was suddenly half her height.
Try the viral illusion waist dress, she captioned the video.
In the video, which has since racked up nearly 3 million views, Jem ties the straps to the sides of her bodycon dress, and her waist appears to shrink instantly. The ties appear to stretch into a curved shape which, together with Jems’ pattern and dark background, makes her waist appear to be shrinking instead of the fabric moving.
The visual scared some commentators.
Seemed like you almost cut yourself in half for a second, someone wrote.
My brain can’t understand another OK.
I can’t stop watching this commentator noted. I am so confused.
While the Fashion The Nova dress is sold out online, Jem said in the comments that there was a suitable dupe on Shein. But according to other comments, Jem didn’t like the dress overall.
I was disappointed, she noted in response to someone. It’s so thin, from a material point of view. I am 52 years old and it is a bit too long.
Can we see it from behind? a spectator demand. Look ripped off from the front but exposed from behind?
Basically, yes, Jem responded.
The post office TikTokers’ illusion dress looks like it’s cut [her]self in two appeared first on Aware.
