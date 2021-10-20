Woman arrested for murder more than year after man died in East Anchorage park





Anchorage Police are investigating a homicide scene on Friday, September 25, 2020 on Pine Street near Russian Jack Springs Park. (Loren Holmes / DNA) A 30-year-old woman was recently charged with first and second degree murder in the death of a man who was killed over a year ago in a tent in an East Anchorage park. Chantha Vannarath, 56, was found dead on the morning of September 25, 2020, in a wooded camp area in Russian Jack Springs Park, northeast of the intersection of Pine Street and Reka Drive. His upper body was showing signs of trauma and a medical examiner later said he died of blunt or sharp wounds, according to one. affidavit signed by Anchorage Police Inspector Jeffrey Elbie. People nearby have described a woman named Stephanie who was last seen with Vannarath, and a caller told police a woman went to a nearby trailer park with bloody hands, according to affidavit. Police contacted Stephanie Moore, who matched the descriptions, several days after Vannarath’s death, according to the affidavit. She was not questioned and instead was taken to hospital because she was showing signs of drug use, according to the affidavit. Police located Moore again on October 6, 2020 and brought her to departmental headquarters for an interview, according to the affidavit. Moore told police she had been drinking with Vannarath and another man in his tent the night before he was found dead, according to the affidavit. Moore told officers the men smoked methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. The other man left and Vannarath became agitated with Moore at one point and threatened to cut off his arm, according to the affidavit. She eventually pulled away from the tent and met a friend to smoke methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. Moore then changed clothes in a storage unit that belonged to his father, according to the affidavit. Detectives found clothing near the storage unit that matched the description of what she had worn on the night of Vannarath’s death, according to the affidavit. The stains on the clothes were tested by the state forensic laboratory and showed that the blood matched that of Vannarath, according to the affidavit. Charges were laid against Moore last month and she was charged last week with one count of first degree murder, two counts of second degree murder and tampering with evidence. As is often the case with homicide investigations, it necessarily took some time after Mr. Vannarath’s death for the Anchorage Police Department to conduct the necessary follow-up investigation for the case to be successful. ready to be charged by the district attorney’s office. said Aaron Sadler, spokesperson for the State Law Department. Moore is being held at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center.

