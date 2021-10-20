Fashion
New Men’s Store Focuses on Service in Downtown Anoka | Business
Anoka town center again has a men’s clothing store.
Owned and operated by Anoka High School graduates Jeremy and Liz McFarland, Anoka Clothing Co. opened alongside Jensons in July and celebrated a grand opening in late September.
The new boutique focuses on trendy brands with an emphasis on customer service.
It’s a modern take on how you were treated at Daytons, back when people remembered your name, Jeremy said. Were the cheers of the men’s clothing stores.
The McFarlands had been planning to open a downtown store for about a decade, initially considering a small grocery store, as Liz originally worked in the grocery industry.
In the fall of 2020, Jensons owners approached the McFarlands and asked if they wanted to open a men’s store.
We looked at each other and went, yes, said Liz.
Jensons used to wear men’s clothing, but now his focus is on items for women and children.
Thirteen years since they haven’t had a men’s store, and the last time I checked we still have a lot of men in this town, Jeremy said.
Although the businesses are separate, Anoka Clothing Co. is attached to Jensons and customers can walk freely between them. The McFarlands have said the relationship is mutually beneficial.
This is what, in my opinion, makes Anoka very unique, said Liz. What other business is going to help another business? It’s a win-win. Complemented what they already have there. They give us a lot of knowledge, resources on how to be the best we can be.
Visitors to Anoka Clothing Co. can expect to meet Liz, who runs the store, and George the model.
He’s a great worker, she joked. He’s my first employee.
The community has already embraced the store, according to the McFarlands, who are thrilled to own a downtown business.
Anoka does a great job organizing events, said Liz, president of Anoka Halloween. It’s great to be in a city that has something to do every month. … It brings a lot of people to the city, and we have a great historic district and a river town. I didn’t want to open a business anywhere in Anoka. I wanted to be part of the city center, the chamber, the business association, because I knew there was great support there.
Anoka Clothing Co. is located at 112 E. Main St., Anoka. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The store is closed on Mondays.
