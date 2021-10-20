Gal Gadot wears pink dress at ELLE 2021 Women in Hollywood event





Wonder woman actress Gal Gadot arrived in one of her boldest red carpet looks of the year tonight at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles. Gadot is one of nine laureates this year and will deliver a speech at the ceremony. For the occasion, Gadot wore a pink halterneck dress with a slit on the legs and a black rose around the neck. She simply accessorized with earrings and black sandal heels. Amy sussmanGetty Images Amy sussmanGetty Images In ELLE’s Women in Hollywood issue, Gadot opened up about her story of defending herself and her colleagues on set and explained why she opened up about the mistreatment of Joss Whedon on the set of Justice League. A hollywood reporter The story alleged that Whedon verbally assaulted Gadot when she raised concerns about his character and dialogue. Whedon declined to comment on ELLE’s cover story on Gadot, and his remarks were not made public. Gadot told Israeli television in May that Whedon “kind of threatened my career and said if I did anything it would make my career miserable.” Asked about her initial reaction to these comments, Gadot said SHE, “Oh, I rocked the trees as soon as it happened. And I have to say that the heads of Warner Brothers took care of it … Getting back to the sense of righteousness that I have … you’re dizzy because you can’t believe it just happened to you. said. And if he tells me, then obviously he’s telling a lot of other people. I just did what I felt I had to do. And that was to tell people that it was wrong. “I would have done the same thing, I think, if I were a man,” she continued. “Would he tell me what he told me if I had been a man?” I do not know. We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked at the way he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge. ” Alyssa bailey

News and Strategy Editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

