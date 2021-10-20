Fashion start-up Zero10 bets on affordable digital clothing

LONDON Physical events may be back, but for George Yashin, founder of fashion brand ZNY and digital fashion platform Zero10, a democratic, digitally enhanced reality is the only way forward.

Launched Thursday, Zero10 is an iOS app using 3D body tracking, clothing simulation, and body segmentation Technology to enable users to buy, wear and collect branded digital clothing and create content for social media.

Yashin has said he has no intention of breaking traditional fashion industry rules or repeating what others have done in the augmented reality space with Zero10.

A model wearing digital Zero10 outfits.

Courtesy

Instead, he believes digital fashion is a much more sustainable and affordable way to give consumers what they want and offers the same emotions as buying real new clothes.

We are offering the industry a new kind of interaction between users and brands, and this interaction has no borders, no deliveries, no production issues, no differentiation in countries, gender, location. race or skin tone, he said.

The fashion industry has been stable for years. It is changing but not changing drastically and digital fashion seems like something that can finally change that. Endless production cycles and overconsumption seem to only increase. It’s a vicious circle. We are very close to the consumption limit. We have almost reached it and to prevent the game from self-destructing it is important to explore new possibilities or even build them. This is the reason why we decided to join the new course and dive into the realm of digital fashion, he added.

The platform adopts a collaboration and drop model. New products will be released every two weeks and all the collections are made in collaboration with emerging or luxury designers. Items typically cost between $ 1 and $ 20, which is a fraction of what other major virtual fashion platforms charge for.

For the launch, Zero10 is offering 12 unisex digital items for free from brands such as Ksenia Schnaider, ZNY, AV Vattev, Florentina Leitner and Ttswtrs.

Schnaider, based in Kiev, Ukraine, said she agreed to join Zero10 because its infrastructure allows the brand to move to a more sustainable model, in addition to the fact that augmented reality fashion is inherently more democratic and offers a unique experience to users.

A model wearing digital Zero10 outfits.

Courtesy

Yashin revealed that he named the platform after the Futuristic 0.10 exhibit in 1915, considered one of the most important exhibits in the history of the pre-revolutionary Russian avant-garde.

It marked an important moment of transition. At 0.10, Kazimir Malevich and his colleagues usher in a new, non-objective art form called Suprematism. This exhibition divided the world before and after, because the old world existed until then could not remain the same.

In fact, 0.10 is a point in time where the classic rules that existed before revert to zero, and a new starting point begins, under which the old rules can no longer stay the same. This is the concept we draw a parallel with when naming our product, he added.

The entrepreneur said he is not worried that digital fashion will be sidelined after the pandemic.

There is no longer a big difference between the virtual and the physical. Millennials and Gen Z have grown up in a world where half of their daily lives and communications are online and the pandemic has proven once again that none of us can imagine life without digital space. . We felt that the world and the fashion industry are finally ready to accept it and move on in this direction, and every day we see the proof of it. Digital fashion isn’t the future of fashion, it’s its present and it’s definitely here to stay, Yashin said.

We understand that many people will not understand digital fashion and its applicability in the physical world. However, we don’t see it as a barrier, but rather as an opportunity to create the product that will ease this transition for the masses and give newbies an understanding of what it is. We’re starting with the early adopters of those into fashion and content creation, and then we’ll see who else joins and which partners join us. It can be gaming, art and fashion all at the same time, he added.

Going forward, Yashin said Zero10 has the potential to become an open platform that brands and designers can use without supervision, or provide digital solutions to major e-commerce players and physical retailers.

