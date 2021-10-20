Strategic minimalism is the way you want to dress right now

When one thinks of the minimalist aesthetic, a clear image comes to mind: a beige outfit of old-Cline-inspired pieces, a Bottega Venetas Pouch bag, a perfectly latte or an all-cream flat with Matisse prints in the dark. Wall. Seems familiar? Chances are, your Instagram feed is filled with this aesthetic, and you’ve probably been influenced by it at one point or another. But, after last year and some, people are ready to replace simplicity with excitement. Step into strategic minimalism: an updated take on this timeless style with intricate details like tasteful cutouts and eye-catching trims, new neutral colors (i.e. soft yellow and sage green) and a playful mix of textures and fabrications made in a sophisticated but fresh way.

Before looking too far ahead, it’s crucial to understand the core of this aesthetic; minimalism is centered on timelessness and a less is more mentality. But, with an emphasis on a personalized take, the building blocks of an everlasting wardrobe don’t have be boring at all. In fact, it is the mission of Frankie Shop, the must-see shopping destination for many minimalists. Owner and Creative Director Gaelle Drevet seeks easy classics with a modern twist to achieve this coveted combination. It’s not about creating as many bases as possible, it’s about creating the law bases, she says both develop pieces for her brand and select the assortment for her store from other designers such as Bevza, LouLou Studio and Ganni.

As much as I like classic silhouettes, basics and neutrals, a certain risk with minimalism is that everything merges into a large neutral. [blob] and become extremely repetitive, Polina Meshkova, a New York-based content creator known for her aesthetically pleasing TikTok videos, told TZR. I’m no longer inspired by both my wardrobe and social media from which I get a lot of inspiration, she explains what prompted her to take a more creative approach to clean clothing. With so many bold, colorful, and quirky trends on the rise in the second half of 2021, minimalists are finding their own way to embrace the joys of dressing again without playing into something too on-trend. Meshkova says that at this point I know pretty well what I like and what I don’t like, which colors work for me or not, so it’s hard for me to be swayed unless it’s something something that I have already leaned towards.

As the industry and customer mindset evolves, there has to be a balance between values ​​embedded in minimalism and enthusiasm that draws shoppers into bold, above all digital looks. This strategic minimalism is made up of subversive basics and classic wardrobe basics with a little twist that plays on the desire to be different online. Jonathan simkhai is a designer who embodies this spirit of the times.

I had the desire to create items that people feel beautiful but comfortable [wearing] while not needing to spend a lot of time thinking about it, Simkhai tells TZR. While comfort is certainly the key to Simkhai, attention to determined detail. I deconstruct classic items and stitch them back into modern new shapes that have surprising details, allowing the wearer the same comfort you would find in a tracksuit while adopting easy elegance, he says.

In her latest collection showcased at New York Fashion Week, you can find bodycon dresses, modern suits, and knit ensembles punctuated with thoughtful details like cutouts, eye-catching straps, and fringed trims. But this aesthetic is not relegated only to Simkhai. Proenza Schouler, KHAITE, Peter Do, Fendi and Courrges also presented this notion through their own goals during the spring / summer 2022 season.

Cassandra DiMicco, the founder of the buzzy jewelry brand Golden age collective, also approaches her work with strategic minimalism in mind. Much of the inspiration behind creating my jewelry brand was to elevate everyday staples, she says of her stylish yet playful designs. You can add so much interest to a classic look by adding statement jewelry. I find it so much easier to dress in the morning when you have your favorite uniform formula or outfit, then have fun with the jewelry you wear. As you can see from it Instagram, DiMicco is a master at styling wardrobe basics like a classic white t-shirt or black babydoll dress and transforming it into a coveted look using chunky chain necklaces, Twisted gold hoops and layered snake chain bracelets.

Take-out? Whether it’s adding a little extra detail to a basic piece, discovering a new touch of style, or elevating your on-the-go outfit with intentional accessories, the strategy behind the new minimalism is what makes it all. the difference. In fact, simplicity doesn’t have to be boring, timelessness, quality and attention to detail are anything but.