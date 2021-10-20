Best Halloween Dress – Chicago Tribune





There is something terribly wonderful about Halloween and all that it brings. All Hallows Eve gives people the opportunity to express themselves in a festive and fun way. If some people like head-to-toe costumes, there is also another option: the Halloween dress! Whether you’re attending a party or prefer to stay subtle on the treat trail, a themed dress will turn heads and deliver the fiery feel of the season. The Spadehill Purple Lace Haunted House Halloween Dress is a popular choice with black lace accents and a haunted house themed skirt. What to consider before buying a Halloween dress The neckline of your Halloween dress has an impact on the overall look of it, as well as the fit. You’ll find plenty of options, including V-neck, heart-shaped and ball-neck and boat neck. Off-the-shoulder necklines are an inspiring option for that 1950s horror queen feel. Although most Dresses come in a variety of fabrics, Halloween dresses tend to be different. You will find that most come in a blend of polyester and spandex. This allows for a useful stretch to accommodate different body types and provide a flattering fit. The fit of your dress affects the fit and overall appearance. Fit and flare or A-line dresses are ideal for those who want to accentuate their waist but have a flared skirt. Tunic or sheath styles tend to be shorter and fall straight up and down seamless. The V-waistline allows for a fitted bodice with a pronounced and seductive V-shape. Half the fun of choosing a Halloween dress is choosing the pattern or design. Whether it’s ghosts and goblins or wacky bats and pumpkin Halloween smiles, you’re sure to find a design that expresses your personality. Some dresses feature small, repeating prints, while others feature a large-scale theme along the hem of the skirt. Halloween dresses are available with different styles of sleeves. Depending on what part of the country you are in, the best round option may be dictated. Spaghetti straps and short sleeves work well in warmer climates, while long sleeves can adapt to cooler temperatures. A dress with pockets is a glorious find for many wearers. Fortunately, some Halloween dresses offer this option as well. Pockets can be handy for storing your phone, cash or candy stash in Halloween party mode. Halloween dresses tend to be an affordable and fun novelty option when the season arrives. Depending on the brand, material, and intricacy of the style, prices can range from $ 15 to $ 45. What style of Halloween dress should I get? A. It’s best to choose a style that makes you feel the most comfortable. For example, if the vintage pin-up look is your thing, look for styles that have a fitted waist with an A-line skirt. Alternatively, the sheath dress styles allow for easy wearing and provide more room to move around. How do I accessorize my Halloween dress? A. You’ll find an abundance of Halloween-themed jewelry, stockings, and shoes to complement your Halloween dress. If you prefer a more understated look, choose a solid color in the pattern of your dress and pair it with your shoes and stockings. Which Halloween dress should I buy? Best of the best Halloween dress Spadehill Lace Purple Haunted House Halloween Dress: available at Amazon Our opinion : With black lace accents and bold purple undertones, this fit and flare dress has a sweetheart neckline and a fun haunted house theme along the hem of the dress. What we like: Made with polyester and spandex fabric, the haunted house design comes in different variations and colors. The neckline is accented with black lace, is a complementary addition to the overall design and is available in various sizes. What we don’t like: Some report that the colors lack the vibrancy seen in the photos Best Value Halloween Dress Nashalyly Short Sleeve Skull Grimace Halloween Dress: available at Amazon Our opinion : This light and breathable black and white grimacing skull dress is a perfect and easy to wear option. What we like: Available in various Halloween designs and colors, you’ll find plenty of choices at an affordable price. Made with a stretchy, silky soft polyester and spandex fabric, you’ll find a festive and wearable way to celebrate the Halloween holiday. What we don’t like: The size tends to be small. Honorable Mention Halloween Dress IHOT Vintage Ruffle Halloween Black Pumpkin Skull Dress: available at Amazon Our opinion : The short ruffle sleeves and slight scoop neck make this elegant yet playful pumpkin and skull themed dress a fun option for your next Halloween party. What we like: With an A-line design and flattering ruffle accents, this black pumpkin and skull dress hugs your curves with its fit and flare style. It has a hidden zipper and pockets for your favorite candy stash. What we don’t like: Ruffled sleeves do not fall as expected. Honorable Mention Halloween Dress Bat and Jack-o-Lanterns Aphratti Halloween Dress: available at Amazon Our opinion : The soft, smooth and stretchy material makes this pumpkin themed dress an easy option to wear. What we like: Available in seven different patterns and colors, this Halloween tunic-style dress is a comfortable and festive choice for those who want room to move. The orange and black pattern features bats, grim reavers and smiling pumpkins. What we don’t like: The fabric tends to be thinner than expected. Honorable Mention Halloween Dresses IHOT Vintage Halloween Sugar Skull Party Dress: available at Amazon Our opinion : This swing-style 1950s retro Halloween dress has a colorful sugar skull design, a hidden zipper, and a black satin ribbon that ties in a bow at the back. What we like: The elegant and vintage cut of this dress evokes the classic 1950s look with a tea length hem that’s perfect for a crinoline petticoat. It has a slight v-neckline, a hidden zipper and well-placed pleats. What we don’t like: The fabric of the dress tends to wrinkle when you sit for long periods of time. Rachel Pintarelli is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a single mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best choices to most consumers. 