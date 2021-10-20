Big Ten Men’s Basketball Preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers





Minnesota Golden Gopher Head Coach: Ben Johnson (first season)

Review 2020-21: 14-15 (6-14)

End of the season: no playoffs What comes back For Minnesota, what comes up is pretty straightforward. Almost nothing. The Gophers are only sacking two players from last season’s squad, forwards Isaiah Ihnen and Eric Curry, and even that’s a bit of a stretch. Ihnen suffered a knee injury in July and will miss the season and Curry was originally scheduled to join the Gophers coaching staff, but decided over the summer that he would exercise his extra year of COVID eligibility and would return for one more season on the pitch. With so many player departures, the Gophers must have filled the roster one way or another and with that they bring 10 new transfers. George Washington forward Jamison Battle, William and Mary goaltender Luke Loewe, Lafayette goaltender Eylijah Stephens, New Hampshire goaltender Sean Sutherlin, College of Charleston goaltender Payton Willis, Northern State forward Parker Fox , goalkeeper Abdoulaye Thiam, first-year center Treyton Thompson, forward Charlie Daniels from Stephen F. Austin and forward Danny Ogele from Mercyhurst. Curry returns after averaging 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game and will likely serve as a starting center. Battle, Willis, Loewe, Stephens and Fox will all have a chance to be part of the new Gophers team. Ihnen’s loss is key as he would have been a starter and one of the team’s two returning players. What was lost When you don’t bring back a lot of players from the previous season, you usually don’t bring back a lot of production either. For Minnesota, they lost 92.7% of their offensive production last season, which isn’t ideal. The transfer list is long and substantial and the Gophers will need to find a way to negotiate the execution of an almost entirely new team on the pitch. Let’s see where the Gophers are from last year:

Marcus Carr Texas

Liam Robbins Vanderbilt

Gift of Kalscheur State of Iowa

Both Gach Utah

Brandon Johnson DePaul

Martice Mitchell Northern Illinois

Jamal Mashburn Jr. New Mexico

Tre williams Oregon State

Jarvis Omersa Saint-Thomas

Sam Freeman Pacific The only player who left the program via a good old school degree is David Mutaf. As mentioned above, another thing lost was their head coach. Richard Pitino was fired after the Gophers were 6-14 in the conference last season and finished in 13e place. Pitino ended his time in Minnesota with a 141-123 record, which is respectable, but the 54-96 conference record is what spelled the end of the Pitino era. Versus Ohio state in the time of Chris Holtmann

The Buckeyes’ history against Minnesota is favorable, facing the Gophers 121 times in total with a 75-46 (0.620) record. Since Chris Holtmann took over, the series has been more even, the record being 3-3. Ohio State won the last game 79-75, but before that the Gophers were on a three-game winning streak. Season prediction It’s hard to make a prediction for Minnesota because it’s a virtually completely different program. With these new players, a new coach and a busy schedule, it’s hard to imagine Minnesota being so successful in the conference this season. That being said, there is talent among transfers and many people consider coach Ben Johnson to be one of the most promising young coaches in college basketball. If they can acclimate the transfers to the crop Johnson wants to implement early in the season, then they could steal a few wins this year and end up in the middle of the Big Ten pack. But if not, it could be a long season for the Gophers with what they’ve lost. Next step in the preview series: Nebraska corn shellers

