India Reliance backs another designer and takes a stake in Ritu Kumar – WWD

NEW DELHI – Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. is about to build the next Valentino or Giorgio Armani – from India.

Just days after India’s largest retailer invested in the Manish Malhotra Styles brand, the company revealed on Tuesday that it had taken a 52% stake in another of the country’s best-known designers, Ritu Kumar, with the ‘intention to take it to a new level. The company of the creator Ritika Private Ltd. owns several brands, including Ritu Kumar, Label Ritu Kumar, RI Ritu Kumar, aarké and Ritu Kumar Home and Living, with particular emphasis on embroidery, crafts and prints.

Deal sure brings financial strength to Kumar – Reliance Retail reported revenues of Rs 1.6 trillion, or $ 21.6 billion, and net profits of Rs 54.81 billion, or $ 750 million , for the fiscal year ended March 31.

The way Darshan Mehta, president and CEO of Reliance Brands puts it, his gaze is on a bigger plan. “I’ve always maintained that the next Giorgio Armani or Valentino will definitely come from this part of the world,” he told WWD. “As players in this industry, as creators of value, it’s our job to spot the next Valentino.”

He describes the Ritu Kumar brand as the label inherited from Indian fashion history.

Kumar, who opened his first store in Defense Colony, New Delhi, in 1966, is as optimistic as Mehta. “I think the time has come when the world will take inspiration from us, rather than the other way around,” she said, describing her early years when it seemed like the Indian aesthetic had all but disappeared.

“I was in New York studying Western Art History at Radcliffe College and reading Women Wear’s Daily in the 1950s. I was very concerned about what had happened to Indian aesthetics, which had arrived at Indian textiles, because there were none in India. I came to Calcutta [now Kolkata] and as luck would have it, i went to the districts and realized that printing, weaving, embroidery had crossed 200 years of colonial rule in India.

Realizing how many people were out of work in a country with perhaps the richest textile reserve in the world, she brought some designs to the artisans. “It was the post-independence period, we were all barefoot ‘doctors’, we wanted to go out and do something for the country. As a painter, designer, I wanted to contribute to the large number of people who had craftsmanship in their DNA.

When his son Amrish Kumar, Managing Director of Ritika Private Ltd., joined the company, the brand ethic and retail footprint increased dramatically, along with an investment from the capital company. Everstone Capital investment in 2014.

The agreement with Reliance Retail includes the acquisition of the approximately 35% stake in Evermore.

Reliance has certainly been busy: Friday, Reliance Brands Ltd. revealed a 40% investment in Manish Malhotra Styles, beloved in Bollywood and popular for its bridal designs, with a commercial presence of four stand-alone stores and two in-store boutiques. .

“As the brand strives for international expansion, business diversification and renewed creative growth, there couldn’t have been a better strategic partner to accompany us on this journey,” said Malhotra, who will continue to lead his brand in as a general manager and creative.

Reliance Brands has over 40 brands in its portfolio, mostly global brands that it operates locally, including Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Brooks Brothers, Canali, Coach and others. It also owns the Indian brands Satya Paul and Raghavendra Rathore, with a network of more than 1,300 points of sale.

Are these latest investments a change in strategy?

“You know we are geography agnostics,” Mehta said. “I never believed it was India against the international. This is another part of the chauvinism that built itself in a time when we lacked confidence and had to go elsewhere to prove who we are. That time and that phase are over. The diaspora of people who appreciate Indianness is not limited to those who live in this country. There are enough people with a cosmopolitan mind, who appreciate whether it is a craft, design, patterns, colors or weaves converted into different types of silhouettes or products. We clearly have a cache of a global nature and have our own means to deal with this cache. “

Indian brands are not about differentiation, he said. “I can easily wrap the Indian flag around me and say I do. But I’ve always believed that a real brand has a real beating heart. Which means that he has a soul, that he represents something. When we partnered with Muji as a joint venture, that didn’t mean we were going to enter a state of Zen. It is really the partnership with a brand that has a powerful soul, a signature and a cache.