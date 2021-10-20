Ostentatious luxury brand presentations can influence perceptions of men’s relationship preferences

New research in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin provides evidence that the display of luxury product logos can influence men’s perceptions of relationship preferences and education. The results indicate that students associate conspicuous displays of wealth in men with short-term mating patterns and contexts.

“I am interested in the real applications of theory and in solving important social problems with science,” said the author of the study. Daniel J. Kruger from the University of Michigan. “Evolutionary psychology is drawing a lot of attention to studies related to sexuality, which is no surprise – everyone knows that sex sells. There is great potential for other areas of life as well, including the way people think and use resources. “

Kruger was particularly interested in examining the subject through the lens of life history theory, a body of research indicating that early life experiences can shape an individual’s behavior towards relationships and life in general. Those who experience unpredictable childhoods develop a fast-paced life strategy that emphasizes insecure attachments, immediate gratification, and risky behavior. Those with more stable childhoods, on the other hand, develop a slow living strategy that emphasizes long-term goals, larger investments, and reduced aggression.

“I am very enthusiastic about the theory of the history of life as a framework for understanding human psychology and behavior,” Kruger said. “It is used very widely in biology to understand other species, and it is relevant to many important areas of psychology.”

In two studies, 552 undergraduates saw polo shirts with small and large versions of a luxury clothing brand logo in random order. Participants were asked to think about the man who owned the shirt and rate his features.

Men with the large logo shirts were seen as less willing to provide long-term paternal investments, such as devoting resources to supporting a family, and less interested in long-term, committed relationships than men with the shirts. displaying a smaller logo. Large logo shirts were also associated with an increased interest in brief sex and greater flirtation.

“We use consumer products as an extension of our phenotype, which means that there are parallels with physiological characteristics from one species to another and how those characteristics influence social and sexual relationships,” Kruger said. at PsyPost.

According to life history theory, men with large logo shirts were considered to be more unpredictable in the development environment compared to men with shirts with a smaller logo. That is, the men with the large logo shirts were believed to have grown up in a family that moved more often, lived in a more violent area, or lacked resources.

“Participants intuitively recognized that variation in individual behavioral strategies reflects adaptations to developmental conditions, a central tenet of life history theory. Participants associated less predictable developmental environments with reproductive strategies that require higher mating effort and lower paternal investment, ”explained Kruger.

The size of the brand’s logo was not associated with physiological characteristics such as upper body strength or tone of voice. But the men with the big logo shirts were supposed to have higher facial masculinity, while the men with the big logo shirts were supposed to be taller.

In a third study, which included 615 undergraduates, male participants were asked which shirt they would wear in specific social settings and female participants were asked which shirt they thought men would be more likely to wear. Men were more likely to wear the large logo shirt when trying to intimidate their rivals in a team sports competition and when going to a party attended by someone who attracts them. They were the least likely to wear the large logo shirt when meeting their girlfriend’s parents for the first time or during an interview for a job. A similar trend has emerged among women.

However, the study failed to find any evidence of a “phenotypic alignment”. When asked if they would buy the shirt with the large logo or the shirt with the small logo for themselves or their boyfriends, most participants preferred the shirt with the small logo, regardless of their own effort. mating, parental effort or development the unpredictability of the environment.

But undergraduates reported a relatively low level of unpredictability in the development environment, which could have affected results. “The narrow range of socio-economic history and the life history of the participants may have prevented confirmation of the relationships between variations in life history and participants’ preferences for the size of the logo,” he said. explained Kruger in his study.

“We need to know more about why people associate these product features with motivations and behaviors,” Kruger told PsyPost. “Does clothing, etc., deceive our evolved abilities to assess the physiology of potential mates?” Is it just to grab attention via a flashy display? “

“This is only the first study of what will hopefully be a productive research program,” he added. “There is great potential for further studies on phenotypic mimicry, where characteristics of consumer products mimic secondary sex characteristics and function similarly to these physiological characteristics. “

The study, “Phenotypic mimicry distinguishes indices of sexual competition from paternal investment in conspicuous consumption by men», Was published on April 15, 2021.