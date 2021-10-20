Man Arrested for Burglary of Fashion Store at Georgia Square Mall





Matthew Wilkins Barnette By Joe Johnson A Barrow County man was reportedly arrested Tuesday morning for robbing a store in the Georgia Square Mall when the mall was closed on business. According to an Athens-Clarke County police report, a security officer informed police at 2:49 a.m. that a white man was pushing a cart full of items through the mall. When an officer arrived at the scene, he was informed that the guard had reported that a red SUV had pulled away from the back of the mall, the report noted. When an officer spotted the SUV and turned around with his patrol car, the driver attempted to hide the vehicle, and a second officer located it parked next to the entrance to the old JCPenney store in the mall, according to the report. As the officer approached, the SUV pulled away and the officer conducted a roadside check of the vehicle on an access road to the mall. The driver, identified as Matthew Wilkins Barnette of Winder, 33, was sweating profusely and speaking quickly. After noticing that the SUV contained many items of clothing that were on hangers and tags still on them, the officer was given permission from Barnettes to search, the report said, which indicated that the money and property of a worth more than $ 3,000 belonged to 525 Fashion Outlet malls. recovered from the vehicle. The stolen items included an air compressor, computer, jewelry, eight handbags, leather conditioner, 30 items of clothing and $ 660 which was removed from the store’s cash register and safe, according to the report. . After changing stories several times, Barnette allegedly admitted to breaking into the fashion store, but said items from her vehicle were going to be thrown out, which an employee told police was false. Police were not sure how Barnette entered the mall, but they said he robbed the outlet by slipping under her security door. The SUV also recovered two bars of Xanax, a gray rock-like substance that police suspected to be fentanyl, and several syringes. Barnette was arrested on two counts of second degree burglary, felony trespass, possession with intent to dispense a controlled substance and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He was being held without bail late Tuesday afternoon at Clarke County Jail.

