The Baltic MR01 is a compelling case for the return of the dress watch





Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire’s weekly column that brings you the most essential watch events and news from the watchmaking world since March 2020. At Esquire, we have been watching our instruments for some time for a subtle shift in the general flow of new watch design. This suggests that things are getting dressed again. For most of the last decade and more, watches have generally sold the fastest if they had a whiff of vintage ruggedness and were accompanied by adventure stories. Many have gone further with the aged lume, deliberate patina. In keeping with more casual dress codes, chic dress watches have seemed cheaper for many watch enthusiasts. But this year, for the first time in years, even the sportiest watches are getting a facelift and with more sophistication (and even a bit of polish) they look fresh and new. Small sizes are also in fashion. The MR01 in salmon with a marine strap. Courtesy At Paris-based boutique watch brand Baltic, a hot new launch strongly underscores this trend. The MR01 is a relatively small size – only 36mm – compared to most modern watches. It’s also slim, with a case height of less than 10mm, which creates a noticeably different presence on the wrist. But it is in the details that this watch marks a real milestone for Baltic. The case is stepped and, like other Baltic watches, echoes watches from the 40s and 50s. Inside, the mechanical movement, powered by a micro-rotor, is Chinese by Hangzou. Although difficult to manufacture, micro-rotors allow an automatic watch movement to be thinner because the rotor is pressed into the plane of the movement rather than sitting on it, which also means it does not obscure the rest of the movement’s operation, which in this watch is fully visible through the sapphire crystal caseback of the MR01. The MR01 in silver with a green strap. Courtesy Perhaps the most fascinating element of this watch is the decidedly classic dial with applied Breguet numerals, the stylized Arabic numerals created by Abraham Louis Breguet in 1790. Yet the seconds sub-dial at 7 o’clock gives this shows a single character, quirky appeal. Three dial colors exist for the first iteration: midnight blue, silver and our absolute favorite, salmon pink, in an edition of 200 pieces each. Each is already sold out, alongside an even more limited box containing all three watches in an edition of 20. Watch this space for news of any impending restocking. The MR01 in blue with a brown strap. Courtesy While all Baltic watches to date have celebrated the iconic tool watches, they have also had a certain refinement in the details, making them less clunky and more elegant. But the MR01 represents a new level of finish for the brand. This is a chic watch at a very chic price point that perfectly nails the new dress direction in watches. But don’t imagine you’re going to have to dig up that old suit and – God forgive – a tie to wear with that watch. There is no better style statement than pairing an elegant dress watch with faded jeans, a sweatshirt and a pair of Converse. Nick sullivan

Nick Sullivan is Creative Director at Equire, where he served as Fashion Director from 2004 to 2019.

