On-site search is the key to success – Multichannel merchant

With the holidays practically upon us, consumers will be flooding clothing brands looking for seasonal deals. Fashion brands and retailers selling online represent a huge and growing market, especially as stores closed during the pandemic.

More than ever, you need to be on top of your digital presence as the demand for online clothing is constantly increasing. While some brands and retailers may be successful just by offering fashionable items, creating a high-quality digital journey is often underestimated.

Several factors contribute to a successful conversion for fashion retailers: A clean web design, searchable site architecture, and relevant product listings are just a few of the success factors. But on-site search is one of the most important but most underused e-commerce tools.

Consumers don’t want to sift through product listing pages; in fact, most do not seek to scroll to the second page of search results. The fashion brands and retailers best equipped for a fast-paced consumer are the ones that have enabled high-quality site search.

A good site search makes it easy for shoppers to browse products with a few simple keywords (brand, category, size, color, style, gender, etc.). Site search typically generates 2x / 3x more conversions and 13% more revenue.

According to Forrester, about 43% of site visitors will rely on a site search bar to find exactly what they’re looking for. A person looking for an XL North Face blue zip for the colder months at a large fashion retailer, for example, can easily narrow down their search with a few simple keywords or filters (eg, fleece,, blue , zip, waist.)

While incredibly useful, on-site research can be tricky and sometimes difficult to perform. There are long lists of search rules needed for it to be effective, and even the most experienced marketing teams can struggle to deal with the complexity. Fashion brands and retailers can take immediate action today to improve their site search functionality:

Organizational matters

One of the easiest ways for a site manager to ensure that a customer can find a product is to make sure that SKUs are always up to date and organized with the correct tags and groupings. An item that is incorrectly labeled can end up in the wrong taxonomy, making it less likely to appear in a query.

Personalized recommendations

Once upon a time there were entire systems of product recommendation and personalization. As it turns out, search companies have the data and the ability to tailor both recommendations and search results based on past user behavior (searches, pages or products viewed, purchases, etc.).

Plan for user error

Almost 20-30% of search queries contain misspellings, as people rely heavily on autocorrect and predictive text to supplement their written thoughts. That’s why a site search feature needs to account for spelling mistakes and typos with features like pages and autocomplete.

For those interested in a more cutting edge approach to improving on-site search, look for artificial intelligence. Features that were once difficult to configure, from spell checking to autocomplete, are now available to retailers of all sizes.

AI improves on-site search in two main ways:

Relevance of the research: Buyers expect the most relevant search results when they use your search engine. If they are looking for playing cards, they expect to see a game and not birthday cards, gift cards, or greeting cards. Traditionally, eCommerce website designers had to write complex rules in order to deliver the most relevant search results. But thanks to AI, search engines are able to improve relevance without manual work.

Search ranking optimization: AI models can also be used to optimize ranking. True artificial intelligence that uses deep learning uses customer behavior (clicks, signups, conversions, etc.) to determine how certain search results should be ranked. Higher conversion results are reclassified and improved to improve site performance. This takes the guesswork out of ranking and can lead to increased income.

While using predictive AI models to influence a customer’s buying decision can have a big impact on revenue, it’s important to know that there will always be a human element involved. of ecommerce sites are still responsible for overseeing platforms, merchandising, and high impact site design.

Online fashion retail is an evergreen industry driven by the wants and needs of customers. If you want to stay relevant and retain your customers, you need to keep up with the search speed and power of Amazon and Google. Thanks to AI, fashion brands and retailers of all sizes can stay competitive with industry leaders.

Hamish Ogilvy is the CEO and co-founder of Sajari