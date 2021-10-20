24 pretty rain boots for women





With autumn comes lattes, cozy sweaters, cool mornings and rain. A lot of rain. And while rain boots can be bought anywhere, the real struggle is finding the ones that work well but are cute (we think this might even be the most important part of rain boots).

That’s why we reached out to fashion experts, stylists and personal image consultants about their favorite rain boots. Whether you’re shopping for shoes that keep water out or shoes to match tomorrow’s outfit, read on.

hunter Sophisticated Stitched Chelsea Boots for Women

Lisa Weigard, owner of SoulShine Shop, says these shoes have a bit of nerve. I especially like the look I could wear on a daily basis, she says. Even when it’s raining, you can still do some sassy kicks!

hunter Women’s Sophisticated Stitching Moccasin Boots

Perfect for those days when you need to keep your feet dry but don’t want to change shoes multiple times, says blogger Harmony Joy. These will keep you dry and chic with just one pair of shoes.

Cloth & Bone Rag & Bone Shiloh Sport Rubber Rain Boots in Black or Olive

Stylish rain boots with a matte finish, says Cassandre Sethi, personal stylist and image consultant with Upper level wardrobe. I love the subtle design details on these. Looks like they could be an everyday boot.

Chlo Chlo Betty 50mm Rain Boots

Stylist Rebecca Dennett (@rebeccadennett) claims that these rain boots are practical and aesthetic. I had an eye on those rain boots, she said. They are super chic where you wonder if it’s a rain boot or just a pretty boot?

Jeffrey campbell Waterproof Chelsea Boots Jeffrey Campbell

Style influence Shea whitney says she loves these waterproof rain boots because they don’t look like rain boots. This offers more bang for your buck, as the classic Chelsea boot style can be worn all year round with many different outfits, not just in the rain, says Whitney.

The north face Ballard 3 Lace WP for women

Molly Carey from The sunny blonde says these boots are stylish and add an extra layer of warmth. They have Inset IcePick temperature-sensitive rubber cleats for added traction, says Carey. Perfect for hiking or adventure in cold and wet weather!

The good life Stormy H2O Waterproof Chelsea Boots

Blogger Geordian abel says the color of these boots goes with everything. Looking for a pair of boots to keep your feet dry on rainy fall days? Look no further because these Dolce Vita rain boots are so stylish and cute.

The camel Vierzon women’s ankle boots with jersey lining

Dennett owns a pair of these campaign boots. A French classic, you can never go wrong with Le Chameau, she says. They are practical and elegant.

Sperry Sperry Cutter Rain Boot

Lisa Weigard, owner of SoulShine Shop, love these in black. Rather than the goofy boot vibe, these have a sleek sneaker look, Weigard says. You can stay dry and adorable at the same time!

hunter Original Hunter Tall Rain Boots

Several influencers love this rain boot. Shea Whitney says it’s the most classic rain boot. This boot never goes out of style, she says. Molly Carey also agrees. The Hunter is an all-weather classic that works in both rain and snow and you’re guaranteed to be free from wet socks, says Carey.

Target Target Rain Boots in Taupe

This rain boot from Target is a more affordable option, but perhaps one of the more stylish and wearable options, says Whitney. The taupe color is perfect!

Chooka Chooka Eastlake Tillie Medium Rain Boot

Weigard prefers ankle boots with black or white flowers. I love the floral pattern on these 3/4 tall rain boots because the rain makes the flowers grow, she says. Just shoot and start splashing!

hunter Refined Hunter Short Waterproof Rain Boot in Black or Delta

A modern, updated silhouette of everyone’s favorite rain boot, says Sethi. The thinner rubber and tonal logo really enhance the boot.

Coach Joey boot

I love chunky rubber-soled boots, they’re so unique with the contrasting sole (just note that they’re not fully waterproof so maybe not the best for a heavy rainstorm), says Joy.

Sorel Out ‘N About collection for women

Carey says they’re great for city dwellers and for everyday use. The Sorel Out N About rain boot has all the features of a waterproof shoe but looks and feels like a sneaker!

Blundstone Blundstone Premium Waterproof Leather Chelsea Boots

There is also a men’s version of this boot. With a sheepskin sockliner, they’re great for cold weather in addition to rain, Sethi says.

Palladium boots Pampa Sport Cuff WPS Hot Sand

Joy says these are both comfortable for active use and stylish for everyday use. A waterproof cabin that will serve many purposes in life! said joy.

Zara Rubberized low heel boots

A classic high-top rubber boot with a chunky heel to stay on-trend for fall, says Joy. Bonus since they are less than $ 100!

Corresponds to Fashion Black Suede Anatra Rain Boots

Dennett likes having the option of a lace-up rain boot. Diemme is a brand of excellent quality when it comes to footwear, she says.

Asos ASOS DESIGN Gadget Chunky Chelsea rain boots in black

Be on trend with a pair of these affordable Chelsea-style rain boots from Asos. Under $ 30 and will be trending for years to come, Abel says.

hunter Refined High Gloss Quilted Waterproof Short Rain Boot

Rain boots, but let’s make them chic with these quilted cuties from Nordstrom, says Abel.

Gia Borghini Globe Bis 30mm Rain Boots

Dennett loves the white sole at the bottom of the rain boots. It’s practically great that they’re tall but look substantial and of good quality, she says.

MGSM MGSM Knee-Length Rain Boots

A modern and trendy take on a classic yellow rain boot, says Dennett.

Hush puppies Rain Boot for Hush Puppies Rain Sneakers

Not your everyday black rain boot, these olive and camo sneakers have a comfy fit and are ready for any weather, says Weigard.