24 pretty rain boots for women

With autumn comes lattes, cozy sweaters, cool mornings and rain. A lot of rain. And while rain boots can be bought anywhere, the real struggle is finding the ones that work well but are cute (we think this might even be the most important part of rain boots).
That’s why we reached out to fashion experts, stylists and personal image consultants about their favorite rain boots. Whether you’re shopping for shoes that keep water out or shoes to match tomorrow’s outfit, read on.
Sophisticated Stitched Chelsea Boots for Women
Lisa Weigard, owner of SoulShine Shop, says these shoes have a bit of nerve. I especially like the look I could wear on a daily basis, she says. Even when it’s raining, you can still do some sassy kicks!
Women’s Sophisticated Stitching Moccasin Boots
Perfect for those days when you need to keep your feet dry but don’t want to change shoes multiple times, says blogger Harmony Joy. These will keep you dry and chic with just one pair of shoes.
Rag & Bone Shiloh Sport Rubber Rain Boots in Black or Olive
Stylish rain boots with a matte finish, says Cassandre Sethi, personal stylist and image consultant with Upper level wardrobe. I love the subtle design details on these. Looks like they could be an everyday boot.
Chlo Betty 50mm Rain Boots
Stylist Rebecca Dennett (@rebeccadennett) claims that these rain boots are practical and aesthetic. I had an eye on those rain boots, she said. They are super chic where you wonder if it’s a rain boot or just a pretty boot?
Waterproof Chelsea Boots Jeffrey Campbell
Style influence Shea whitney says she loves these waterproof rain boots because they don’t look like rain boots. This offers more bang for your buck, as the classic Chelsea boot style can be worn all year round with many different outfits, not just in the rain, says Whitney.
Ballard 3 Lace WP for women
Molly Carey from The sunny blonde says these boots are stylish and add an extra layer of warmth. They have Inset IcePick temperature-sensitive rubber cleats for added traction, says Carey. Perfect for hiking or adventure in cold and wet weather!
Stormy H2O Waterproof Chelsea Boots
Blogger Geordian abel says the color of these boots goes with everything. Looking for a pair of boots to keep your feet dry on rainy fall days? Look no further because these Dolce Vita rain boots are so stylish and cute.
Vierzon women’s ankle boots with jersey lining
Dennett owns a pair of these campaign boots. A French classic, you can never go wrong with Le Chameau, she says. They are practical and elegant.
Sperry Cutter Rain Boot
Lisa Weigard, owner of SoulShine Shop, love these in black. Rather than the goofy boot vibe, these have a sleek sneaker look, Weigard says. You can stay dry and adorable at the same time!
Original Hunter Tall Rain Boots
Several influencers love this rain boot. Shea Whitney says it’s the most classic rain boot. This boot never goes out of style, she says. Molly Carey also agrees. The Hunter is an all-weather classic that works in both rain and snow and you’re guaranteed to be free from wet socks, says Carey.
Target Rain Boots in Taupe
This rain boot from Target is a more affordable option, but perhaps one of the more stylish and wearable options, says Whitney. The taupe color is perfect!
Chooka Eastlake Tillie Medium Rain Boot
Weigard prefers ankle boots with black or white flowers. I love the floral pattern on these 3/4 tall rain boots because the rain makes the flowers grow, she says. Just shoot and start splashing!
Refined Hunter Short Waterproof Rain Boot in Black or Delta
A modern, updated silhouette of everyone’s favorite rain boot, says Sethi. The thinner rubber and tonal logo really enhance the boot.
Joey boot
I love chunky rubber-soled boots, they’re so unique with the contrasting sole (just note that they’re not fully waterproof so maybe not the best for a heavy rainstorm), says Joy.
Out ‘N About collection for women
Carey says they’re great for city dwellers and for everyday use. The Sorel Out N About rain boot has all the features of a waterproof shoe but looks and feels like a sneaker!
Blundstone Premium Waterproof Leather Chelsea Boots
There is also a men’s version of this boot. With a sheepskin sockliner, they’re great for cold weather in addition to rain, Sethi says.
Pampa Sport Cuff WPS Hot Sand
Joy says these are both comfortable for active use and stylish for everyday use. A waterproof cabin that will serve many purposes in life! said joy.
Rubberized low heel boots
A classic high-top rubber boot with a chunky heel to stay on-trend for fall, says Joy. Bonus since they are less than $ 100!
Black Suede Anatra Rain Boots
Dennett likes having the option of a lace-up rain boot. Diemme is a brand of excellent quality when it comes to footwear, she says.
ASOS DESIGN Gadget Chunky Chelsea rain boots in black
Be on trend with a pair of these affordable Chelsea-style rain boots from Asos. Under $ 30 and will be trending for years to come, Abel says.
Refined High Gloss Quilted Waterproof Short Rain Boot
Rain boots, but let’s make them chic with these quilted cuties from Nordstrom, says Abel.
Globe Bis 30mm Rain Boots
Dennett loves the white sole at the bottom of the rain boots. It’s practically great that they’re tall but look substantial and of good quality, she says.
MGSM Knee-Length Rain Boots
A modern and trendy take on a classic yellow rain boot, says Dennett.
Rain Boot for Hush Puppies Rain Sneakers
Not your everyday black rain boot, these olive and camo sneakers have a comfy fit and are ready for any weather, says Weigard.
