2000s Devon Aoki style is full of inspiration for 2000s fashion





A Y2K fashion moodboard wouldn’t be complete without Devon Aoki. The model and actress dominated catwalks in the 2000s and quickly became a cult favorite in Hollywood, as Suki in 2 Fast 2 Furious and Dominique in DEBS According to Independent, Aoki got her big shot in modeling thanks to Kate Moss, who discovered the 14-year-old in the pages of Maintenance Magazine and presented it to Moss’ former agency, Storm. Soon after, Aoki became one of Karl Lagerfeld’s many muses, walking his haute couture catwalks and landing a trademark deal with Versace. It was truly an accident, Aoki told the British newspaper. I always thought that models had to fit a certain mold. I never thought I had what it takes. I am too small and look quite weird. I do not correspond to the status quo. I guess that’s a good thing. Not everyone 5 feet, 10 inches and thin glue. There is more diversity now. It’s good to be shorter and look different. Over the years, in the early 2000s, she became a staple of New York Fashion Week, marching for Diane Von Furstenberg, Oscar de la Renta and Kimora Lee Simmons Baby Phat. In 2003, her career finally began to pivot towards acting, and she naturally landed cool girl roles in a number of blockbuster movies. Although Aoki is hiding from the spotlight these days, his influential style remains. Her fashion moments on the red carpet, fashion nights, and backstage at runway shows offer plenty of inspiration as the Y2K resurgence reigns, from mini skirts and evening tops to layered dresses over jeans. Coming up, check out Devon Aokis’ best fashion moments of the 2000s. 2000, Bamboo First Scott Gries / Hulton Archives / Getty Images At the premiere of Bamboo, Aoki wore a yellow sweater and a leather miniskirt with heels and a wand bag. Her 2000s look would still fit well over 20 years later. 2000, VH1 /Vogue Fashion Award George De Sota / Hulton Archives / Getty Images Wear a tank top with fringe details and drop waist pants in 2000 VH1 /Vogue Fashion Award. 2001, MDA Muscle Team Gala and Auction Arnaldo Magnani / Hulton Archives / Getty Images Aoki attended the 2001 Muscle MDA Team Gala and Auction wearing a red three-quarter top and low-rise black leather pants. 2001, opening of the Fendi boutique in Paris Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / French Select / Getty Images Alongside designer Jeremy Scott, Aoki stopped by the opening of the Fendi boutique in Paris in 2001 wearing a loose tube top, belt and leather flared pants. 2001, Ungaro’s 35th anniversary celebration Evan Agostini / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images There is no more Y2K mode than that! At Ungaro’s 35th birthday party in 2001, Aoki wore a pink printed tube dress over a pair of blue bootcut jeans. 2002, opening of the W Times Square hotel Denise Truscello / WireImage / Getty Images In 2002, when the W Hotel opened in New York Times Square, Aoki wore a purple tank top and dark blue low-rise jeans, along with a trendy necklace and belt. 2002, Chanel High Jewelry Boutique Event Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images At a Chanel jewelry event in 2002, Aoki wore a striped knit dress with high boots and Chanel accessories. Take a closer look and you will see his flip phone oh how we miss flip phones. 2002, Quite First Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images Aoki has become laid back for the Quite premiered in 2002. She wore a yellow striped button down shirt with low rise jeans. 2002, Playboy and Michelob Light Event James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images Aoki wore the ultimate early 2000s cut for the Playboy and Michelob Light event: a little tank top and, you guessed it, low rise jeans. 2002, MTV VMAs Post-Party Evan Agostini / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images At an MTV VMA after party in 2002, Aoki wore purple pants, a white tank top, and a loose printed waistcoat. 2003, Lancme skin care launch party Evan Agostini / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images At a Lancme Skincare launch party in 2003, Aoki wore a nude-colored mini dress with an asymmetric hem and strappy heels. 2003, 2 Fast 2 Furious First Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images Aoki attended the premiere of his movie 2 Fast 2 Furious in 2003, wearing a backless dress with a patchwork print and a ruffled hem. 2004, GMs Ten fashion show Jean-Paul Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images Aoki attended GM’s Ten Fashion Show 2004 in low rise jeans and a multi-print wrap top. 2004, Point and shoot First James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images Another major fashion trend for the year 2000? Long vests. Aoki wore one with a fur trim and cutout sleeve holes with a black top and jeans. 2004, Outfest Film Festival Amy Graves / WireImage / Getty Images Aoki channeled a disco ball in a short, silver wrap dress with matching heels and a bag for the 2004 Outfest Film Festival. 2005, DEBS First Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images At the premiere of the cult film DEBS. in 2004, Aoki wore a blush-toned dress with side cutouts. 2005, City of sin First Gregg DeGuire / WireImage / Getty Images In 2005, Aoki attended the premiere of City of sin in a black dress with cap sleeves and a high slit. 2005, Naughty Magazine Party John Sciulli / WireImage / Getty Images Aoki attended a Naughty Magazine party in 2005 wearing an all nude look with a sky blue blanket with lace details. 2006, LA Fashion Week Jean-Paul Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images During LA Fashion Week in 2006, Aoki was spotted backstage wearing a sequined top, jeans, peep-toe heels and a striped cardigan. 2006, amfAR Rocks benefit Stephen Lovekin / WireImage / Getty Images At the 15th annual amfAR Rocks Benefit in New York City, Aoki wore a bohemian-style floral dress with a low ruffle hem. 2006, Spike TVs Scream Awards Michael Tran Archives / FilmMagic / Getty Images In 2006, Aoki attended the Spike TVs Scream Awards wearing a purple high slit dress. 2007, Hyde Club Chris Wolf / FilmMagic / Getty Images Head-to-toe neutral, Aoki was spotted at the Hyde Club in 2007. 2007, Koi Chris Wolf / FilmMagic / Getty Images At LA’s Koi Restaurant in 2007, Aoki wore a neutral-toned top, printed pants, a black jacket, and a scarf tied around his neck. 2008, Chateau Marmont Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images Aoki wore a long burgundy sequined dress at Chateau Marmont in 2008. 2009, Fashions Night Out Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images Aoki attended a Richard Hambleton Exhibition preview dinner in New York City in a silver evening gown with long black leather gloves. 2009, New York Fashion Week Countess Jemal / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Spotted backstage at the Y-3 Spring 2010 runway during New York Fashion Week, Aoki wore a long metallic knit cardigan over a light colored top and black pants. 2009, Summit on the Summit event Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic / Getty Images Aoki wore printed pants with a black blouse at the Summit on the Summit event in 2009. 