Fashion
2000s Devon Aoki style is full of inspiration for 2000s fashion
A Y2K fashion moodboard wouldn’t be complete without Devon Aoki. The model and actress dominated catwalks in the 2000s and quickly became a cult favorite in Hollywood, as Suki in 2 Fast 2 Furious and Dominique in DEBS
According to Independent, Aoki got her big shot in modeling thanks to Kate Moss, who discovered the 14-year-old in the pages of Maintenance Magazine and presented it to Moss’ former agency, Storm. Soon after, Aoki became one of Karl Lagerfeld’s many muses, walking his haute couture catwalks and landing a trademark deal with Versace.
It was truly an accident, Aoki told the British newspaper. I always thought that models had to fit a certain mold. I never thought I had what it takes. I am too small and look quite weird. I do not correspond to the status quo. I guess that’s a good thing. Not everyone 5 feet, 10 inches and thin glue. There is more diversity now. It’s good to be shorter and look different.
Over the years, in the early 2000s, she became a staple of New York Fashion Week, marching for Diane Von Furstenberg, Oscar de la Renta and Kimora Lee Simmons Baby Phat. In 2003, her career finally began to pivot towards acting, and she naturally landed cool girl roles in a number of blockbuster movies.
Although Aoki is hiding from the spotlight these days, his influential style remains. Her fashion moments on the red carpet, fashion nights, and backstage at runway shows offer plenty of inspiration as the Y2K resurgence reigns, from mini skirts and evening tops to layered dresses over jeans.
Coming up, check out Devon Aokis’ best fashion moments of the 2000s.
Check out other Y2K fashion moments from Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Kimora Lee Simmons.
