Fashion Insiders Can’t Stop Wearing This Quilted Jacket





When Frankie Shop launched its Teddy Quilted Jacket, a slim quilted coat with an oversized A-line silhouette, minimalist brand Paris-meets-NYC didn't expect it to become a runaway success. Manufacturers of viral products rarely do. After the initial release last year, we thought we might just move on, Frankie Shop the founder Gaelle Drevet tells Bazaar.com. After all, many other styles of outerwear have come and gone from the Frankie Shop line since it opened in 2014. Then, to put it modestly, the demand for Teddy quilted jackets has exceeded expectations. After thousands of word of mouth recommendations and several restockings, the $ 285 coat is earning even more #OOTD credits this fall. It can be found in four neutral colourways at the brand's online store, as well as at retailers like Net to wear and Mytheresa. Fashion search engine Lyst reports that views of Frankie Shop quilted jackets increased 129% from September to October. Searches for the Teddy jacket increased 91%, with most shoppers looking for it in moss green. The jacket was last restocked on October 2. When I told a story about rising coats, it was already sold out. There's good news for anyone who's missed a restock so far: the green jacket is finally back. You'd be forgiven for comparing the Frankie Shops Teddy Jacket to another famous oversized coat on Instagram. (We won't name names here.) But a military green colorway and a loose fit may be all they have in common. Much of the hype around Frankie Shop's quilted jacket doesn't come largely from a single New York neighborhood, although it is often seen in New York City. Some women, like the UK-based designer and digital photographer Rachel Clifton, discovered the coat on Instagram; meanwhile, style influencer Jessica skye tripped over hers while scrolling through Net-a-Porter. Anna Aiello, an animated graphic designer here at Bazaar, found the jacket through comments on a TikTok-style wardrobe. I was looking for a quilted military-lined jacket to complement my fall wardrobe, and I think that's the definition of a raised basic, she says. Other famous coats on the Internet do not have a balanced structure and size like the Teddy jacket. With such a dramatic shape, it's more of a statement piece than a last minute coat for winter racing. (Although Drevet says she often sees it worn with leggings and loungewear.) Every woman I spoke to cited the extra-large fit of the quilted jacket as their favorite feature. I love oversized looks, and this jacket looks great thrown over relaxed skinny jeans, says stylist Nicole chavez. Leaning in oversized styles is only part of the Teddy's climb, Drevet tells us. But more importantly, this jacket manages to give you both a relaxed vibe, since it was originally a jacket liner, while still being modern with a geometric silhouette that really stands out. Whether you're restocking this weekend or stepping outside the jacket trend cycle, be ready to continue to see the Teddy jacket everywhere. Quite a few of my friends have bought it and so many of my followers have texted me about it as well, Clifton says of the reaction to his coat. It is certainly a piece in demand.

