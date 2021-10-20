Fashion
Beyonc brings iconic hairstyle back in silky dress and extra-trendy sandals to Italy with Jay-Z
Beyoncé’s latest look was sleek and silky with a new hairstyle to match for a date night in Italy.
The Flawless singers The last outfit for a night out with Jay-Z featured a draped silk dress from Saint Mojavi. The seafoam green Parla style featured a draped silhouette and a deep neckline. Always one for glamor, the musician accessorized with a crystal covered clutch, oval shaped sunglasses, large hoop earrings and two diamond pendant necklaces. She also took the opportunity to share a new hairstyle with bangs, which she last wore in the mid-2010s at the time of her 4 albums.
More New Shoes
Beyonce the shoes of choice came from strappy sandals in particular, ankle-length sandals. Her pair of Paciotti’s green silk featured thin straps tied around her ankles, one of the most popular shoe trends this year. They also featured square-shaped toes, another flagship trend of 2021, and thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. When paired with her dress, the sandals created a monochrome textured moment.
This isn’t the first time the Grammy Award-winning musician has worn rolled heels this year. Last week, she posed for a series of Instagram posts while wearing white Athens sandals from Femme LA. Earlier this year, she shared similar photos also wearing pairs of Gianvito Rossi and Francesco Russo.
Wrap-around ankle heels are one of this year’s biggest trends, due to their supportive and styling elements. The pairs often feature flared or pumps styles over an open-toed or pointy silhouette. In addition to Beyonc, stars like Dua Lipa, Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Lopez have worn styles from top brands like Femme LA and The Attico in recent weeks.
When it comes to shoes, there’s no style that’s too bold (or too high a heel) for Beyonc. The 6 inch singer Often wears pumps with imposing stilettos and sandals from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Andrea Wazen. Outside of work hours, her glamorous trend continues through fashionable footwear like mules and low-heeled pumps from Bottega Veneta, The Attico and Jacquemus. However, Beyonc’s avant-garde nature extends beyond wearing designer heels. The singer has operated her own Ivy Park line for Adidas since 2016 and has led campaigns for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., H&M and House of Dereon over the years.
Slip into green strappy heels this fall.
Courtesy of DSW
To buy: Steve Madden Lafayette Sandals, $ 100.
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
To buy: Heyde sandal protection, $ 98.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
To buy: Michael Michael Kors Charlize Sandals, $ 140.
Click on the gallery for more Beyonce’s boldest red carpet looks over the years.
Launch gallery: Beyoncé’s Best Red Carpet Looks Over the Years
The best of footwear
Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/beyonc-brings-back-iconic-hairstyle-001439136.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]