



For some time now, fashion experts have called these the most times of all time. For men’s clothing, at least. I have even said it several times. But like the thought-provoking group commentary provided by the highest echelons of any industry – whether it’s style, sport, or the MAINSTREAM ELITE MEDIA that wants to CONTROL US !!! – the reality is often much more nuanced than the title. The men are, on the whole, more , as evidenced by the resurgence of the Cuban collar and the slow march towards genderfluid and Archduke Timothée Chalamet. But they don’t also dress in madder. they just dress better. And for men who appreciate but could never adopt a jeweled Louis Vuitton harness, simplicity is often the order of the day. Clean lines. Beautiful structures. Marine. Chic Nordic graphic designer, if you will. Looking at my own friends and the many like us in pubs in zones one through two, it seems these men are the majority. They like clean lines. They like beautiful structures. They really like the navy. And to anchor it all, a pair of blank canvas sneakers, to wear everywhere, without complaint. Low 1 White olivercabell.com US $ 199.00 The Stan Smiths are a popular choice. Much like the Nike Air Force 1. But think of Oliver Cabell: a shoe brand that really doesn’t want to fuss. Launched in 2016 by a former nonprofit worker with no manufacturing experience, the American brand is arguably quietly running for the best minimalist sneaker in the business. Because they are really minimal. There is hardly any brand. The sneakers have a natural fit (not that oversized, puffy stuff here, padre). And they’re made using old-school techniques with a direct-to-consumer model that makes things a little more affordable and therefore a little more accessible. It might not have the prestige of older, more glorified brands, but it doesn’t have the price either. Olivier Cabell Stockings 1 Navy olivercabell.com US $ 199.00 While Oliver Cabell has branched out into jewelry and a bit more punchy sneakers (by that we mean a few stitching details on the outside, nothing too Triple S), his banner model is the Low 1: a monochrome tennis coach. It is available in White, gray, charcoal and navy (ding ding ding). Made of leather. Hand sewn in Italy. Durable Margom outsoles. And that’s … sort of? Which is refreshing in its own way. The sneaker market is full of supercharged and wacky sneakers that are both good and crazy. They are among the best coaches. Me, and a lot of other guys, are a fan of this stuff. It’s a safe space! But countless others prefer to keep things on the quieter side of the spectrum. And, in an age of excessive ism, it could possibly be the most original thing a man can do. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

