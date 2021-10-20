Fashions Green Recovery Looks More Like New Product Overload – WWD

While the downward movement showed promise at the start of the pandemic, when the world reopened, product declines again accelerated.

This and other sustainability trends were captured in global market intelligence firm Edited’s annual sustainability report released on Wednesday. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the platform tracks data from more than 180 online retailers spanning luxury, department stores and mass distribution in the US and UK.

According to market analyst Edited Kayla Marci, overproduction remains a “glaring problem” with the lines between progress and greenwashing still blurred and “more [product] novelty than ever. Add to that that “fast fashion is only gaining momentum” with Edited finding that the majority of products online at major fast fashion players are less than three months old.

From May to August this year, new product arrivals rose 38% from 2020 levels, according to Edited, throwing out the window promises of reduced consumption caused by a pandemic. Product arrivals have even exceeded pre-pandemic levels, up 7% from 2019 levels.

And in this context, which sustainable products have arrived on the shelves? Certainly more than in previous years.

Since 2019, the number of durable underwear in storage, for example, has increased by 111%. Outerwear was also on the rise, with sustainable hiking shoes and sneakers up 76% and sustainable outdoor bouffants up 284%, since 2019. These products used some recycled content.

New categories for fashion, like durable housewares, also emerged as work-from-home lifestyles continued. John Lewis & Partners expanding its furniture rental and Mango dropping a locally sourced line of textiles, sparked interest in the category.

But just because a product is marketed as sustainable doesn’t mean it’s actually better. Edited’s latest report also looked at some common greenwashing areas, particularly around “recycled” and cruelty-free fabrics.

Only 34% of products marketed as “recycled” contain 100% recycled material in the US and 26% in the UK. “sound hollow.” The same goes for vegan products, which are not inherently more sustainable.

In any case, Marci believes that “retailers need to tackle the environmental crisis from several angles – not just the care and composition label of their products, but also the emissions within their value chain, what happens to their products at the end of their lifespan, the well-being of their garment workers, etc.

Another long-missed angle in the sustainability conversation is extended sizing. Referring to brands such as sportswear brand Girlfriend Collective, underwear brand Parade and Scandinavian brand Ganni’s collaboration with plus retailer 11 Honoré, Marci said sustainability must encompass the inclusion of the size.

“These players have been successful in speaking to young consumers through inclusive marketing and in making responsible products ambitious and accessible to all, especially where there are limitations on more environmentally friendly products that are not available in the market. extended sizes, ”Marci said.

Edited’s report also examines Gen Z’s complicated relationship with sustainability. Often touted as the primary driver of sustainability (and soon the largest consumer demographic), Gen Z can perpetuate overconsumption with clothing and unboxing videos.

“The dedication of Generation Z consumers to sustainability is an oxymoron,” said Marci. “As the looming effects of climate change darken the future of this cohort, they are portrayed as the ultimate eco-warrior. However, they are also the only generation to have been weaned from fast fashion and their addiction to the latest flash-in-the-pan trend translated into disposable garment at a super low price is hard to break.

Sifting through existing barriers, the report offers solutions to advance sustainability in innovative materials, pre-order, digital and circular fashion (including repair and resale), and marketing transparency.