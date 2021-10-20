The best cable knit cardigan – New York Daily News





The cable-knit cardigan first appeared on the fashion scene in 1958. Knitting show host Elizabeth Zimmermann created the style and the trend took off after one of her sweaters was showcased. in Vogue. Consumers and retailers started designing cardigans with the cable knit pattern, and it has been a success ever since. If you are looking for a quality cable cardigan to keep you warm, the Women’s cable-knit sweater MEROKEETY is a perfect example. This boyfriend fit sweater has a relaxed fit, five large buttons on the placket and two deep pockets on the front. It is both stylish and functional. What to know before buying a cable knit cardigan Cable knit cardigans have a distinct look attributed to the cable knitting method used in their construction. The term cable refers to the type of pattern in which the yarn is knitted. These patterns usually have the appearance of braided or twisted ropes. As a result, cable knit sweaters have a substantial appearance. Due to the method of knitting, some cable knit cardigans have a more traditional look than fine knit sweaters. This look might not be for everyone. However, some converts to cable-knit cardigans argue that knitting complements both casual and lightly dressy outfits. Cable knits are known to look great in popular boyfriend style sweaters designed for women. Ultimately, all of these views are subjective. Whether you like the aesthetic of cable knit sweaters is up to you. Making the decision before you start shopping is the critical part. One of the benefits of cable knit cardigans is the level of insulation they provide. Since the knitting method makes the fabric thicker, cable knit cardigans generally provide more warmth than fine gauge sweaters. Like other clothes, choosing the right size for your proportions improves your appearance in a cable knit cardigan. There are specific measurements you need to take to determine your sweater size: Chest / Bust: men should measure from armpit to armpit and women should measure the fullest part of their bust

Length: measure from where the collar would hit you on the back to your natural waistline, which is the narrowest part of your waist

measure from where the collar would hit you on the back to your natural waistline, which is the narrowest part of your waist Handle: starting at the center of your back, measure your arm to your wrist You should always take your measurements on bare skin or while wearing thin fabric clothing. This ensures that you get accurate measurements. Features of the cable knit cardigan Historically, all cardigans were designed with a placket that contained functional buttons. These buttons were smaller for women’s sweaters than for men. Currently you have more options. You can choose from thick cardigans that have button or zipper closures, or open front cardigans that don’t have closures. Heavy weight vs. light weight The level of insulation needed differs from person to person. If you live in a climate where temperatures rarely drop below 40 degrees, you probably don’t need a thick sweater. On the other hand, if you live in an area where temperatures can drop below freezing, a light sweater will not be enough for your winter season. Cable knit cardigans are available in a variety of lengths. Women tend to have more options, but men also have choices. Cropped (touches 1 to 2 inches above natural waistline)

Waist length

Hip length

Mid-thigh

Knee length

Duster (up to the ankle) Cost of cable knit cardigan Cable knit cardigans come in a wide price range, from $ 30 to $ 85 for the medium sweater. How to wear a cable knit cardigan? A. The majority of cable knit cardigans have a relaxed aesthetic. These styles go best with clothes like jeans, corduroys, or leggings. That said, some cable knit sweaters are a bit more dressy, making them suitable for certain pants, dresses, and skirts. Design is the determining factor. Will a cable knit cardigan make you look heavy? A. While some people firmly believe that the rope-like texture of cable-knit cardigans adds bulk to the wearer’s proportions, this opinion is largely subjective. The best way to tell if you like the look of a cable knit sweater is to model it yourself. Which cable-knit cardigan should I get? Best of the best cable knit cardigan Women’s cable-knit MEROKEETY sweater: available at Amazon Our opinion : The boyfriend sweater style of this cable-knit cardigan is perfect with casual outfits, from jeans to a tank dress. What we like: Designed with a loose boyfriend fit, this cardigan is perfect for lounging around. The cable knit will keep you warm on cold days and the hem falls just above the hips. The cardigan has five large buttons that go down to the button placket. Choose from 28 colors. What we don’t like: The main problem cited was pilling of material. Best value cable knit cardigan Karen Scott Women’s Cable Knit Open Cardigan: Available at Macy’s Our opinion : The cable knit of this cardigan is woven in a classic pattern that creates an elegant and versatile effect. What we like: Whether you wear it with jeans or layer a silky blouse underneath, it’s a cable knit cardigan that you can dress up or down. The versatility of this sweater is attributed to its design details, which include a classic elongated diamond cable knit. The cardigan is sold in five rich colors. What we don’t like: The 32.5 inch hem may be too long for some people ‘s liking. Honorable mention cable-knit cardigan Polo Ralph Lauren Aran-Knit Wool-Cashmere Men’s Cardigan: available at Macy’s Our opinion : This sleek and stylish cable knit cardigan is made from a high quality wool and cashmere blend that will keep you toasty warm. What we like: The aesthetic of this cardigan is both masculine and refined. It all starts with Italian wool spun with cashmere. The substantial yet soft fibers are woven into a traditional Aran knit pattern for a timeless look. The raglan sleeves end at the ribbed knit cuffs and the shawl collar has a two button closure on one side. What we don’t like: At least one buyer rated the quality of the cardigan as below expectations, citing the fabric, buttons and fit. Megan Oster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a single mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best choices to most consumers. BestReviews and its partner newspapers can earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

