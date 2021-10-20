No excessive makeup, restricted dressing: Saudi Arabia’s Formula 1 dress code sparks controversy, Sports News





Saudi Arabia will host a race for the first time in Formula 1 history in December this year. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place on December 5 at the Jeddah Street Circuit, which will be the very first F1 event in the country. Ahead of the race, Saudi Arabia issued a strict set of rules and a controversial dress code for the mega event. Formula 1 has been given a list of acceptable and unacceptable outfits by the organizers ahead of the event in Jeddah and participants will need to adhere to the guidelines. Dress code for women: The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will have its own set of rules when it comes to clothing at the event. In accordance with Saudi government guidelines, Formula 1 teams and staff were asked to cover their arms and legs at all times during the event. Women cannot wear clothes that sit above their knees and they have been advised to ensure that their shoulders and legs above the knee are not visible. Women have also been asked to wear minimal makeup in guidelines issued to F1 for racing, according to a report published in a Spanish outlet. Mark. Women cannot wear backless dresses, mini skirts or bikinis. Dress code for men: Men were given a less restrictive dress code list compared to women. Like women, men have been advised to cover their arms and legs at all times. F1 participants, support staff and staff may not wear shorts, tank tops or remain shirtless. Dress code can be particularly problematic for support staff who will have to work in the scorching heat in Jeddah during the race in clothes that may not be of their choosing. Other restrictions: Besides the restrictive dress code, those who will compete in the Saudi Arabian GP have also been asked to follow other rules. People should refrain from showing affection in public or using secular language, in accordance with the guidelines issued. Read also: India under pressure, that’s why they take on MS Dhoni as mentor, ex-Pakistani cricketer says

