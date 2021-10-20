Fashion
Everything you need to know about race day gear for F1 teams
Saudi Arabia is set to host its very first F1 event, which is set to take place at the Jeddah circuit on December 5. However, teams and crew members must adhere to the traditional practices of the Middle Eastern country.
According to various media reports, F1 teams participating in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will have to follow the strict dress code of the Saudi Arabian GP.
Saudi Arabian GP controversy: what is the Saudi Arabian GP dress code?
Formula 1 teams and staff were asked to cover their arms and legs at all times during the event. According to a report by Mark, women will not have excessive makeup, no see-through clothes, no clothes that sit above the knee, no miniskirts, no backless dresses, nothing that shows suspenders, no tight clothes and no bikinis.
For men, the Saudi Arabian GP dress code has a comparatively less restrictive list. Bermuda shorts, shorts, tank tops and tight pants are all off limits for men, according to the report, although temperatures in Jeddahin throughout December are typically above 30 degrees Celsius. garages were not taken into account.
Everything you need to know about the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Saudi Arabia will become the 33rd country to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix after the race organization confirmed that the Gulf country will be part of the 2021 season. Jeddah will be the venue for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix until on the completion of a specially designed track in Qiddiyah, which is expected to be ready by 2023. F1 has yet to announce the 2021 race schedule, but reports suggest organizers want it to take place. at night under the lights.
Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki said the Grand Prix reflected the country’s transformation journey. Prince Abdulaziz added that the country wants to be at the heart of the greatest moments in sport and live entertainment and therefore accelerate towards the speed, energy and excitement of Formula 1.
He added that Formula 1 is an event that brings people together to celebrate an occasion that goes far beyond sport and that they are eager to share the unique experience and Jeddah with the world. The Saudi Sports Minister added that the Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix will be a dream come true for many Saudis. The race is scheduled to take place in November 2021.
