



Junior Oscar Carballo scored a brace while rookie Kendall Acuna and junior Jacob Zamarron also scored as the John Brown University men’s soccer team handed Oklahoma Panhandle State their first league loss of the season , 4-0, Monday afternoon at Alumni Field. The Aggies (9-2-1, 5-1-0 Sooner Athletic) entered the game tied with Mid-America Christian (Okla.) Atop the Sooner Athletic table, but a four-goal John Brown (6 -7-0, The blast of 4-2-0) in the second half ended Panhandle State’s eight-game unbeaten streak resoundingly, moving the Golden Eagles to third place in the table with three matches to be played in the regular season. The hosts controlled the game from the start, despite going 0-0 in intermission. John Brown rallied for a 9-4 shooting advantage in the first half, and continued into the second half posting 13 more to finish with a 22-8 margin in shots. Freshman Kyle Hix recorded his second straight clean sheet and third shutout of his last four outings with two second-half saves. In the last four games, John Brown has dominated his opposition by a 15-2 margin. All four of the Golden Eagle’s goals came in 14 minutes, starting with Acuna heading to the far post on the serve of sophomore Alonso Arrieta in the 62nd minute. Less than two minutes later, Carballo scored his first of the night after pulling a bad pass behind the Panhandle State midfielder. After the quick counterattack, Carballo ran inside the 18 and chipped goalkeeper Javier Torres to double John Brown’s lead and deliver an insurance goal. Carballo didn’t finish, however, as eight minutes later, in the 72nd minute, rookie Alejandro Ramirez played a wide ball to senior Cooper McCombs on the right wing for a serve. The serve found Zamarron at the far post, who leaped up and made an acrobatic header into the box that found Carballo’s feet. As Carballo’s first offer was blocked by defense, he tore the rebound into goal for his second of the afternoon and fourth of the season. With the pressure increasing for the Aggies to generate some offense, a midfield restart was played in Golden Eagle’s box. The ball was won in mid-air by second student Ivan Garcia, as his header sparked the counterattack. Carballo quickly sent an assist through the OPSU backline to an oncoming Zamarron, who only needed a dribble past Torres before slipping his 13th goal of the season into the goal of l canopy to complete the score. JBU 1, Oklahoma City 0 OKLAHOMA CITY – Junior Jacob Zamarron scored his 12th of the season from the finish line seven minutes into the game, and rookie Kyle Hix set a new career record in the John Brown University men’s football team against Oklahoma City at Brian Harvey Ground on Saturday (Oct. 16) afternoon. Hix had a career-high seven saves to cement his second clean sheet in three games, and Zamarron buried the penalty he got in the seventh minute of play, rising to 4 of 5 in his career from the bandaged. Zamarron snuck behind the Stars back line (7-5-0, 1-4-0 Sooner Athletic) and bypassed goalie Danilo Vilani before the goalie knocked Zamarron down. Initially shown in red, officials reversed it in yellow, but the attempt granted to the Golden Eagles (5-7-0, 3-2-0) was not revoked, giving Zamarron a chance to finish his effort. .

