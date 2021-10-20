AirRobe Signs Partnership With The Iconic To Help Promote Circular Fashion

The fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world, now two Australian companies have come together to do something.

With the boom in fashion fast and cheap, the sobering statistic is that a value of garbage trucks containing clothing is thrown around the world every second.

This enormous amount of waste was something Hannon Comazzetto saw firsthand during a career as a consultant with major fashion houses. Shocked by what she saw, Comazzetto believed something had to change, so she quit her job and started working on a solution.

For her, the solution lay in the circular fashion industry. Being able to list, rent and buy pre-liked items is not a new concept eBay is successful in the space, as is the French luxury goods reseller. Vestiaire Collective, and the favorite of Generation Z Depop.

The industry is also worth billions.

A report by sustainable fashion site Thredup declares that the The resale market (which is the largest segment of the circular fashion industry) is currently worth US $ 37 billion (A $ 49 billion) and is expected to reach US $ 77 billion (A $ 103 billion ) by 2025. The resale market is notably growing at 11 times the rate of the entire retail sector.

Recognizing this thriving resale industry, Comazzetto founded in 2019 AirDress, an online marketplace where users can buy, sell and rent high-end second-hand clothing and accessories.

AirRobe works the same as other resale sites, in this users open an account (their personal AirRobe) and use it to list, rent, and purchase items they like.

After raising $ 1.28 million in seed funding in 2020, Comazzetto set out to expand the offering further. This latest partnership with The Iconic is part of a larger strategy.

The partnership means that customers who buy something from The Iconic can choose to automatically add their new purchase to their personal AirRobe with one click during checkout. It even gives them the resale value of their item.

If they choose to add to AirRobe, all product information is automatically captured, including images. When the customer is ready to resell, rent or recycle the item, they simply click on the listing and the item is uploaded to their AirRobe Marketplace. You can see it in action, here.

Embark the Iconic



Comazzetto told Pro Bono News that when she approached the team at The Iconic earlier this year about the possibility of them going into the circular economy, they were instantly receptive.

After initial meetings with The Iconic went well, Comazzetto, originally from Australia but currently based in San Francisco, traveled to Sydney to meet with the CEO of the company, Erica Berchtold.

She saw it as a really interesting idea, and something their clients would love to use, Comazzetto told Pro Bono News.

They quickly gave priority to the project and we worked together to upload it to their site. It was great to see The Iconic take their chances by doing something innovative with a start-up like us.

Berchtold said the partnership offers their customers a way to shop more responsibly.

This step brings us one step closer to solving industry-wide sustainability issues, she said.

While The Iconic wasn’t the first brand to partner with AirRobe, it was the Comazzetto brand and his team wanted to help bring their solution to the mainstream market.

The fashion brands we have previously partnered with had previously focused on durable and timeless pieces. Brands like Elocine, MLM Etiquette, and Duffle & Co, said Comazzetto.

The Iconic was a great partner for us as they have a wide reach with Australian customers.

Comazzetto’s goal for AirRobe is to enable more people to access the circular economy and to encourage consumers to view resale, rental and recycling as viable and easy options to avoid their clothes are not landfilled.

Fashion is the second most polluting industry in the world and a space for a long time plagued by ethical and environmental issues, she said.

These are issues we are all aware of. People want change which is the root of the huge demand for pre-loved fashion.

Since launching in 2019, Comazzetto says it’s starting to see a real change not only in the way consumers approach the concept of circular fashion, but also in mainstream retailers.

The conversations going on right now are about how retailers should get involved, they know the data and understand the huge trend of their customers towards more sustainable consumption patterns, she said.

They are looking for ways to implement these models and contribute to the solutions rather than being part of the problem.