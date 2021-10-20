Sikh men use turbans to save waterfall hikers





Group of Sikh men in Canada removed their turbans to save two men from a stunt A group of Sikh men in Canada put aside religious code to rescue two hikers stranded in a waterfall. Kuljinder Kinda was hiking with four friends in Golden Ears Provincial Park in British Columbia when they came across two men who had slipped on a rock and fell into a pool under a waterfall, reports Global News. Mr Kinda and his friends removed their turbans to make a makeshift rope with which they put the couple to safety in a widely hailed rescue on social media. Images of the incident went viral after Mr Kinda shared them on WhatsApp and they were passed on to hiking groups on social media platforms like Facebook. He said NBC News that stranded hikers first asked them to call emergency services, which they were unable to do because they did not have cell phone service. The five men tried to seek help – unsuccessfully – and then came up with the idea of ​​removing their turbans to create a rope. “We were trying to think of how we could get them out, but we didn’t know how to do it,” Kinda said. “So we walked for about 10 minutes to get help, and then we got the idea to tie our turbans together.” A video shows them working together to create a makeshift rope to pull the two hikers to safety. The rescue operation won the group much praise and goodwill. “Between your jackets and your turbans, you were very resourceful! Well done for saving someone’s life! wrote a Facebook user. “These men are heroes,” remarked another. Robert Laing, the search and rescue manager at Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue, was also among those who congratulated the group of friends. Mr. Laing was on duty when the accident happened and arrived at the scene shortly after Mr. Kinda and his friends had already rescued the hikers. “I had never heard of anything like this before and it was quite impressive,” he told Global News. Mr. Laing also pointed out that the rescued hikers missed several signs warning people to stay away from the waterfalls. The waterfalls are behind a fenced area, he said. The two stranded men, who were not named, thanked Mr Kinda and his friends before they left. They did not need medical attention after the ordeal. Click for more new trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/watch-sikh-men-use-turbans-to-rescue-hikers-from-waterfall-2581441 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos