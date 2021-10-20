Haute Couture: How Cannabis Couture Infiltrates the Designer Clothing Industry | GreenState





Cannabis was once associated with poorly dressed college-age stoners. But with legalization on the rise, it has spread far beyond these stereotypes and into lucrative industries. The last? Haute couture (seriously.) With clothing made from cannabis-based materials and trendy leaf prints, cannabis sewing is a growing craze, and it just might stay. Don’t believe us? Here’s a quick round-up of the hash-inspired trends that will put a little more green in your wardrobe. And yes, you can use that as an excuse to buy new clothes. Cannabis trends in the clothing industry Cannabis is more popular than expected in the fashion industry. Some designers use cannabis materials (hemp) as an alternative to cotton, and others use cannabis leaf prints and patterns. Hemp Hemp has become very popular in the clothing industry.Candid magazineexplains that the biggest appeal of hemp is that it is environmentally friendly. Hemp requires very little water for its growth and does not require pesticides. The article goes on to say that hemp lasts longer than cotton and is easier to produce in larger quantities. Additionally, hemp is generally softer and more durable than cotton. For these reasons and many more, hemp is becoming popular in the fashion industry. Cannabis Leaf Prints The cannabis leaf emblem appears everywhere on shirts these days. Renowned rapper B-Real from Cyrpus Hill has his own clothing brand, Insane, and many of his products have the leaf print on it. The cannabis leaf print is often used to appeal to young people. However, several creators are trying to incorporate the leaf print into a more upscale fashion. This use of the leaf appears to be an attempt to reject stereotypes and make cannabis elegant. How designers are using these trends Fashion designers are use sustainable materials like hemp in their lines. Designer Steven Tai used hemp materials for all of his designs during London Fashion Week 2018. Brands such as Nike and Levi’s are also incorporating hemp into their products. Sheet-fed printing is also experiencing significant growth in popularity among designers. Just a few years ago, New York Fashion Week had several models in designer outfits with the leaf print. These high-end designs give the sheet a more sophisticated look, defying stereotypes of stoner culture. The leaf print is used in subtle ways by designer Gela Nash-Taylor and her son Travis.Forbesrecently covered their cannabis-centric clothing brandPowerful products, which sells high-end loungewear as well as bags and jackets. Their prints have a moody romance quality with the occasional use of the leaf, giving cannabis a more luxurious image. This print has always been popular among cannabis users, but its adoption by the fashion industry could be seen as a sign of the growing acceptance of cannabis across the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenstate.com/culture/high-fashion-how-cannabis-couture-is-infiltrating-the-designer-clothing-industry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos