Jonathan Akeroyd to leave Versace at the end of March 2022 | Your money





LONDON – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 20, 2021– Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI), a global fashion and luxury group, today announced that Jonathan Akeroyd will step down as CEO of Versace to seize another opportunity that will allow him to return to the UK and to be bring closer to his family. Mr. Akeroyd will remain at Versace until March 31, 2022 and will work with John D. Idol, Chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings, to provide full support to the leadership team and ensure an orderly transition. Capri Holdings will immediately begin the search for a new CEO of Versace.

John D. Idol, Chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings, said: I want to thank Jonathan for his leadership and tremendous contribution to Versace. We wish him the best in his new role. He is leaving Versace at a time when the brand is experiencing strong momentum and we are implementing our clearly defined strategic initiatives. Versace has an exceptional management team, led by Donatella Versace's innovative design vision, and we remain confident in the long-term growth potential of luxury homes.

Jonathan Akeroyd, CEO of Versace, commented: I am honored to have led Versace and to have worked with the extremely talented management team to develop and strengthen the brand. I would like to thank all Versace employees, Donatella and John for their partnership. I am fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition and I have no doubts that Versace remains well positioned to continue its success.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion and luxury group, comprised of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of luxury fashion categories, including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear, as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a range. complete with perfume products. The company's goal is to continue to expand the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they retain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPRI.

