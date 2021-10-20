Unpacking Fashions Latest wave of NFT sales | BoF Professional, News and Insights

Fashion
In March, when a little-known digital studio called RTFKT sold $ 3.1 million worth of digital sneakers, the underlying technology, non-fungible tokens, was still a new concept for much of the entertainment industry. fashion.
Since then, established brands from Rebecca Minkoff in New York to Manish Malhotra in Mumbai have entered the market with their own sales of items including sketches, photographs and virtual clothing. This month, Dolce & Gabbana generated $ 6.1 million in sales from its auction of an NFT collection of nine pieces, some associated with physical items and access to different experiences. Buyers ranged from lone crypto collectors to collectives hoping to strengthen their own profile in the space.
The concept is not quite mainstream yet: Few expect around Dolce & Gabbanas sales to become routine in the near future, and NFT prices on the whole have been volatile.
But many in the industry say tokens are more than a fad. Supporters see the recent surge in sales of well-known brands as proof of concept that DTVs are an inexpensive way to generate hype and reach new customers.
NFTs are just one extension of how you can spread your brand in a digital sphere, said Mason Nystrom, research analyst at Messari, a crypto research firm. Many fashion companies have either started to look at it from a marketing perspective or as a way to get into what could be a new line of products.
What works
So far, brands are trying a range of approaches. Rebecca Minkoff has released 15 NFTs, featuring virtual clothes priced at 50 to 500 on the digital fashion platform Dematerialized and photographs ranging from 0.1 ETH (around $ 380) to 0.5 ETH (around $ 1,900) listed on the NFT Opensea market. Virtual clothes sold better, with the entire collection of 300 items selling out in nine minutes.
What really impressed us was the digital clothing, Minkoff said. Our only learning is that there is a much bigger appetite than we ever imagined.
The low overhead was an added bonus, Minkoff said. There are no accessories, there are no duties, taxes and fees, she said (Dematerialized received a 20 percent sales commission). The company plans to release digital clothing NFTs every three months.
Malhotra said her team created their recent collection of five NFTs in-house. The most expensive item, which sold for over $ 3,000, was a GIF with a sketch of a dress from 2019. After seeing the exuberant response from buyers, we might be open to creating more, Malhotra told BoF in an email.
Big brands can attract higher prices: The most expensive item Dolce & Gabbanas sold was an elaborate rendering of a crown called the Doge crown it cost almost $ 1.3 million (on the auction site it says $ 1.6 million). It included a physical version of the crown and experiences such as a private tour of the brand’s Milan studio.
Megan Kaspar, a member of the Red DAO group, who bought the crown and two jackets at the auction, said the high price was due to the recognition of the Dolce & Gabbanas brand, its choice to include items and physical experiences, and its outreach work. around the sale.
The ingredients of an NFT
Virtual clothing in particular often requires traditional brands to rely on outside companies and designers to turn their pieces into coveted digital assets. Dolce & Gabbana worked with UNXD, a marketplace for digital luxury and culture, while Rebecca Minkoff trusted Dematerialized to put them in touch with a designer as well as to produce and create the collection on the blockchain.
Brands need to make sure their products can cut through the noise. After average NFT price fell nearly 70% in March, NFT tracker figures show Nonfongible.com, many platforms have adjusted prices and limited drops to avoid oversaturation.
After the initial crash, we were a bit more careful with the pricing strategy, said Karinna Nobbs, co-founder of Dematerialized. The market is rebounding, she said: After the releases of the namesake brand of Rebecca Minkoff and Karl Lagerfeld, the platform saw a 35% increase in user registrations.
Brands are also always looking at how buyers can use their NFTs. A Fortnite outfit cannot be transferred to a metaverse like Decentraland, for example. Dolce & Gabbana has given buyers two years to decide how they want their NFT to be rendered, whether in a Snapchat filter or for a metaverse.
Streetwear brand The Hundreds is exploring ways to allow customers to earn a share of revenue from clothing sales with their NFTs. Gaby Goldberg, investor at TCG Crypto, predicted that fashion NFTs would overturn the industry’s current rewards and loyalty programs.
Who buys
Many buyers of dresses and virtual sneakers are as interested in their investment potential as they are in their fashion value. For speculators, it’s too early to know whether virtual dresses and gifs will retain their value, let alone appreciate.
My advice to anyone buying NFTs right now is to buy things that you like and not focus on the price because the majority of those projects will go to zero, Goldberg said.
Red DAO is pooling the capital of its 40 members to buy fashion NFTs and invest in crypto-related fashion startups. (DAO stands for Decentralized Autonomous Organization.) Were going to be able to monetize those items, Kaspar said.
As for the physical items and the experiences they have gained, the group will vote on what to do with them. Boson Protocol, an e-commerce company in the Metaverse, purchased a suit from Dolce & Gabbanas drop for the purpose of similar shared use.
We have received numerous inquiries from brands, co-founder Justin Banon said following a tweet announcing the company’s purchase of the item. The PR aspect of the single tweet was huge.
