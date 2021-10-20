The global socks market is expected to reach approximately $ 24.16 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.09%

NEW YORK, October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Zion Market Research has released a new report titled “Socks market by product type (athletic socks, specialty socks, trouser socks, casual socks and multi-toe socks), by material (nylon, cotton, polyester, wool and waterproof breathable membrane), by end user (men , women, and children) and by distribution channel (wholesaler, supermarkets and hypermarkets and online stores): Global Industry Outlook, Full Analysis and Forecast, 20182025 ”. According to the report, the global socks market was valued around $ 11.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately $ 24.16 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly over 10.09% between 2019 and 2025.

Sion market research logo

Usually, shoes are worn over socks. Socks are used for casual, medical and athletic purposes. Socks are made from different materials, such as nylon, wool, and cotton. In addition, the socks are designed to protect the feet from extreme temperatures or harsh environmental conditions or for fashion purposes. However, socks can only provide warmth and comfort if they are designed and measured correctly by the designer.

Get a sample PDF of this research report for more information with a table of contents, research methodology and graphics – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/socks-market

The main driver of the sock market is the growing demand for different footwear. For example, the growing demand for athletic shoes is likely to increase the demand for athletic socks. Rising demand for socks by men is expected to drive the socks market during the forecast period. It has been found that almost half of men wear socks during their daily activities. In addition, around 50% of the world’s population uses socks every day. This may lead to the growth of the menswear industry during the estimated period.

The global socks market can be categorized into product type, material, end user, and distribution channel. By product type, the market includes sports socks, specialty socks, trouser socks, casual socks, and multi-toe socks. Specialty socks will have the largest market share in the global sock market in the future. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into nylon, polyester, waterproof and breathable membrane, cotton and wool. The nylon and cotton segments dominated the market in 2018 and are expected to experience strong growth in the coming years. The end user segment includes men, women and children. The men’s segment dominated the global socks market and held around half of the total revenue generated in 2018. The distribution channel segment includes wholesale, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and online stores.

The story continues

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018 and is expected to show good growth over the estimated period. This growth can be attributed to the boom in the retail sector in Asia Pacific countries, such as China and India, and growing fashion trends among young people. In addition, the demand for cotton and wool clothing is declining in developing countries due to their high costs. The increasing use of syntactic fabric for the manufacture of socks in the developing countries of the region is fueling the growth of the socks market in the developing countries. The European socks market is expected to experience substantial growth in the future, due to increasing fashion trends and cold weather conditions. Europe holds the second largest share of the socks market in the world.

Request customization on this report according to your needs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1935

Some of the major players in the global socks market include Drymax Technologies Inc., Nike Inc., Under Armor, Inc., Adidas AG, Renfro Corporation, THORLO, Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Asics Corporation, Balega and Puma SE.

This report segments the global socks market into:

Global Socks Market: Product Type Analysis

Special Socks

Sports socks

Pants Socks

Casual Socks

Multi toe socks

Global Socks Market: Materials Analysis

Global Socks Market: End User Analysis

Global Socks Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Educate yourself before purchasing this research report https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/socks-market

By region

North America

Europe

France

Great Britain

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Browse other related research reports from Zion Market Research

Browse more market research reports – https://www.syndicatemarketresearch.com/

About Us:

Zion Market Research is a committed business. We create futuristic, cutting-edge informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients with not only market statistics unveiled by recognized private publishers and public organizations, but also trend reports and the latest industry reports as well as profiles of preeminent and niche companies. Our database of market research reports includes a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is constantly updated in order to satisfy our customers with fast and direct online access to our database. With customer needs in mind, we have included expert information on global industries, products and market trends in this database. Last but not least, we make a point of ensuring the success of the customers connected to us after all if you do well, a little light shines on us.

Contact us:

Sion market research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

new York, 10001, United States

Phone. : + 49-322 210 92714

United States/ Canada Toll free number + 1-855-465-4651

AMERICAN OFFICE N ° + 1-386-310-3803

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com

Blog https://zmrblog.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Press release – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/socks-market

Cision

Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-socks-market-is-expected-to-reach-around-usd-24-16-billion-by-2025-with-cagr-of-10- 09 — zion-market-research-301403529.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research