Fashion
The global socks market is expected to reach approximately $ 24.16 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10.09%
NEW YORK, October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Zion Market Research has released a new report titled “Socks market by product type (athletic socks, specialty socks, trouser socks, casual socks and multi-toe socks), by material (nylon, cotton, polyester, wool and waterproof breathable membrane), by end user (men , women, and children) and by distribution channel (wholesaler, supermarkets and hypermarkets and online stores): Global Industry Outlook, Full Analysis and Forecast, 20182025 ”. According to the report, the global socks market was valued around $ 11.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately $ 24.16 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly over 10.09% between 2019 and 2025.
Usually, shoes are worn over socks. Socks are used for casual, medical and athletic purposes. Socks are made from different materials, such as nylon, wool, and cotton. In addition, the socks are designed to protect the feet from extreme temperatures or harsh environmental conditions or for fashion purposes. However, socks can only provide warmth and comfort if they are designed and measured correctly by the designer.
The main driver of the sock market is the growing demand for different footwear. For example, the growing demand for athletic shoes is likely to increase the demand for athletic socks. Rising demand for socks by men is expected to drive the socks market during the forecast period. It has been found that almost half of men wear socks during their daily activities. In addition, around 50% of the world’s population uses socks every day. This may lead to the growth of the menswear industry during the estimated period.
The global socks market can be categorized into product type, material, end user, and distribution channel. By product type, the market includes sports socks, specialty socks, trouser socks, casual socks, and multi-toe socks. Specialty socks will have the largest market share in the global sock market in the future. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into nylon, polyester, waterproof and breathable membrane, cotton and wool. The nylon and cotton segments dominated the market in 2018 and are expected to experience strong growth in the coming years. The end user segment includes men, women and children. The men’s segment dominated the global socks market and held around half of the total revenue generated in 2018. The distribution channel segment includes wholesale, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and online stores.
By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018 and is expected to show good growth over the estimated period. This growth can be attributed to the boom in the retail sector in Asia Pacific countries, such as China and India, and growing fashion trends among young people. In addition, the demand for cotton and wool clothing is declining in developing countries due to their high costs. The increasing use of syntactic fabric for the manufacture of socks in the developing countries of the region is fueling the growth of the socks market in the developing countries. The European socks market is expected to experience substantial growth in the future, due to increasing fashion trends and cold weather conditions. Europe holds the second largest share of the socks market in the world.
Some of the major players in the global socks market include Drymax Technologies Inc., Nike Inc., Under Armor, Inc., Adidas AG, Renfro Corporation, THORLO, Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Asics Corporation, Balega and Puma SE.
This report segments the global socks market into:
Global Socks Market: Product Type Analysis
Special Socks
Sports socks
Pants Socks
Casual Socks
Multi toe socks
Global Socks Market: Materials Analysis
Global Socks Market: End User Analysis
Global Socks Market: Distribution Channel Analysis
By region
North America
Europe
France
Great Britain
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
South East Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
