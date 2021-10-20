Fashion
The ultimate guide to Black Friday 2021: the best deals, when to buy, and more
Black Friday is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to put together your holiday shopping game plan, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s your guide to Black Friday 2021.
What you need to know about Black Friday 2021
Black Friday (the Friday after Thanksgiving) is one of the biggest selling events of the year, with most of the major retailers offering big discounts on holiday gifts, the hottest toys of 2021, clothing, housewares, tech gadgets and more. For the past few years, shoppers have stayed up late on Thanksgiving night just to line up outside stores for early morning openings and door-to-door deals. The light at COVID-19[female[feminine, many stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2020 and instead offered Black Friday deals online.
This year Walmart and Target have already announced that they will close on Thanksgiving Day. It is possible that other stores will similarly prioritize social distance shopping options, such as online ordering and curbside pickup, in 2021, eliminating the need to leave home early and to stand in line.
Black Friday 2021 takes place on November 26, but sales usually start before that date. Amazon sales before Black Friday launched on October 4 of this year, for example. You can get offers on Alexa-enabled gadgets including the Amazon Echo Show 8, technologies worthy of envy such as the Amazon Kindle e-reader and attractive prices on the hottest toys of 2021 now until the end of the holiday season.
Walmart The Black Friday 2021 event, called Black Friday Deals for Days, begins online November 3 and in stores November 5, although many Walmart Black Friday deals are available now.
Electronics retailer Best buy also launched the first Black Friday offers. Right now you can save over 50% on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones, save over 60% on the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer and save 62% on a HP 11.6 inch Chromebook. You can also find excellent offers on televisions, including a Samsung UHD 70 “TV available for only $ 600.
Target has yet to announce its Black Friday deals, although the store has announced a holiday price match guarantee – if there’s a price drop on something you’ve bought through December 24. , you can get a price adjustment.
With the threat of holiday shipping delays looming, expect more stores to have early Black Friday deals in October as well.
Start your holiday shopping early this year
Shipping experts including Gene Seroka, Director of the Port of Los Angeles and UPS Big Boss Scott Price, recommend that you start your holiday shopping now, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start. California ports, which handle 40% of the country’s imports, face a record cargo order book, which means you might not find the products you want as quickly as usual this holiday season. Shipping containers are also in limited quantity, which increases shipping costs. Retailers of Best buy To Nordstrom expect delays due to port issues. COVID-19 has also caused global supply chain disruptions, and some factories abroad are closed to prevent the spread of the disease as well.
Are there any pre-Black Friday deals already available?
Fortunately, shopping now doesn’t mean you have to miss out on some great deals. In front of some pre-Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now at stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and Ulta.
Pre-Black Friday Deals at Walmart Now
Walmart offers tons of tech, makeup, home goods and more reduced at present.
Hamilton Beach Digital Bread Maker, $ 50 (usually $ 70)
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker and Carafe, $ 79 (usually $ 99)
Pre-Black Friday Deals on Amazon Now
Amazon sales before Black Friday, featuring what the company calls “epic deals,” is underway. You can save big on devices, toys, clothing, kitchenware, beauty products, and more powered by Alexa. Here’s a sample of what’s on sale.
Amazon Echo Show 8
Echo Show 8, $ 70 (instead of $ 110)
Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer and Convection Oven
Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer and Convection Oven, $ 250 (was $ 300)
LOL Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studios
Every year LOL Surprise! dolls dominate holiday shopping lists. Released in time for the holiday rush, OMG Movie Magic Studios offer over 70 unboxing experiences, including 12 dolls to shoot home movies with. The box even turns into a movie set.
LOL Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studios, $ 99 (was $ 136)
Apple AirPods Pro
Right now on Amazon, you can get over $ 50 off Apple Sweat and water resistant headphones, Apple’s AirPods Pro.
Apple AirPods Pro, $ 197 (was $ 250)
Pre-Black Friday deals at Kohl’s now
Kohl’s has plenty of deals on clothing, kitchen appliances, housewares and more.
The Big One Oversized Plush Throw, $ 22 (usually $ 27)
Columbia Benton Springs Women’s Zip-Up Fleece Jacket, $ 40 (was $ 60)
Men’s Columbia Steens Mountain ™ Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $ 40 (was $ 60)
Pre-Black Friday Deals at Best Buy Now
Best Buy offers TVs, laptops, video games, home appliances and more on sale.
Lenovo Flex 3 11 ” 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop, $ 149 (was $ 379)
Samsung 70 ” 4K UHD Smart TV (6 Series), $ 600 (was $ 750)
Pre-Black Friday Deals at Ulta Now
Find makeup, skincare, perfumes and more reduced to Ulta.
Prince U Got the Look Vegan Eyeshadow Palette, $ 28 (usually $ 55)
Redken Shampoos and Conditioners, 2 for $ 30
Pre-Black Friday Deals at Nordstrom Now
Nordstrom has brands on men’s, women’s and children’s fashion, home and more.
Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper, $ 15 (was $ 29)
Spanx faux leather leggings
For leggings addicts who aren’t ready to return to pants, these faux leather leggings are the quintessential combination of fashion and function. Over 2,300 five-star reviews speak for themselves.
Spanx faux leather leggings, $ 98
Merry Masks Travel Size Face Mask Set
This limited-edition set includes five travel-size face masks: Exfoliating Clay Mask, Hydrating Overnight Night Mask, Activated Charcoal Mask, Honey Charcoal Mask, and Soothing 10 Minute Mask to soothe problem skin. This is great for maintaining a skin care routine on the go.
Merry Masks Travel Size Face Mask Set, $ 20
Pre-Black Friday Deals on GameStop Now
GameStop has offers on video games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch, gaming accessories, figures and more.
$ 10 gaming t-shirts
Whether they’re fans of Kirby (above), Pokemon, The Legend of Zelda, or Mario, a great $ 10 t-shirt is on sale for them on GameStop right now.
Gaming T-shirts, $ 10 (regularly $ 19)
Save 20% on Funko Pop! Luxury figurines
GameStop is a great place to buy Funko Pop! Luxury figurines, now that they’re all 20% off. Check out the Boba Fett figure above, a GameStop exclusive.
Funko Pop! Luxury vinyl figures, $ 16 (was $ 20)
Pre-Black Friday Deals at Wayfair Now
Find furniture, small kitchen appliances, bedding and more reduced to Wayfair.
The Magic Bullet Countertop Blender, $ 40 (was $ 57)
Related CBS Essentials Content
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/black-friday-guide-2021-10-19/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]