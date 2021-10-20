The ultimate guide to Black Friday 2021: the best deals, when to buy, and more

Find the pre-Black Friday offers and all the details on Black Friday 2021 here. Sasha Pritchard Photography



Black Friday is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to put together your holiday shopping game plan, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s your guide to Black Friday 2021.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2021

Black Friday (the Friday after Thanksgiving) is one of the biggest selling events of the year, with most of the major retailers offering big discounts on holiday gifts, the hottest toys of 2021, clothing, housewares, tech gadgets and more. For the past few years, shoppers have stayed up late on Thanksgiving night just to line up outside stores for early morning openings and door-to-door deals. The light at COVID-19[female[feminine, many stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2020 and instead offered Black Friday deals online.

This year Walmart and Target have already announced that they will close on Thanksgiving Day. It is possible that other stores will similarly prioritize social distance shopping options, such as online ordering and curbside pickup, in 2021, eliminating the need to leave home early and to stand in line.

Black Friday 2021 takes place on November 26, but sales usually start before that date. Amazon sales before Black Friday launched on October 4 of this year, for example. You can get offers on Alexa-enabled gadgets including the Amazon Echo Show 8, technologies worthy of envy such as the Amazon Kindle e-reader and attractive prices on the hottest toys of 2021 now until the end of the holiday season.

Walmart The Black Friday 2021 event, called Black Friday Deals for Days, begins online November 3 and in stores November 5, although many Walmart Black Friday deals are available now.

Electronics retailer Best buy also launched the first Black Friday offers. Right now you can save over 50% on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones, save over 60% on the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer and save 62% on a HP 11.6 inch Chromebook. You can also find excellent offers on televisions, including a Samsung UHD 70 “TV available for only $ 600.

Target has yet to announce its Black Friday deals, although the store has announced a holiday price match guarantee – if there’s a price drop on something you’ve bought through December 24. , you can get a price adjustment.

With the threat of holiday shipping delays looming, expect more stores to have early Black Friday deals in October as well.

Start your holiday shopping early this year

Shipping experts including Gene Seroka, Director of the Port of Los Angeles and UPS Big Boss Scott Price, recommend that you start your holiday shopping now, even before the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday sales start. California ports, which handle 40% of the country’s imports, face a record cargo order book, which means you might not find the products you want as quickly as usual this holiday season. Shipping containers are also in limited quantity, which increases shipping costs. Retailers of Best buy To Nordstrom expect delays due to port issues. COVID-19 has also caused global supply chain disruptions, and some factories abroad are closed to prevent the spread of the disease as well.

Are there any pre-Black Friday deals already available?

Fortunately, shopping now doesn’t mean you have to miss out on some great deals. In front of some pre-Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals you can buy right now at stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and Ulta.

Pre-Black Friday Deals at Walmart Now

Walmart offers tons of tech, makeup, home goods and more reduced at present.

Walmart



Hamilton Beach Digital Bread Maker, $ 50 (usually $ 70)

Walmart



Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker and Carafe, $ 79 (usually $ 99)

Pre-Black Friday Deals on Amazon Now

Amazon sales before Black Friday, featuring what the company calls “epic deals,” is underway. You can save big on devices, toys, clothing, kitchenware, beauty products, and more powered by Alexa. Here’s a sample of what’s on sale.

Amazon Echo Show 8

Amazon



Echo Show 8, $ 70 (instead of $ 110)

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer and Convection Oven

Amazon



Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer and Convection Oven, $ 250 (was $ 300)

LOL Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studios

Amazon



Every year LOL Surprise! dolls dominate holiday shopping lists. Released in time for the holiday rush, OMG Movie Magic Studios offer over 70 unboxing experiences, including 12 dolls to shoot home movies with. The box even turns into a movie set.

LOL Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studios, $ 99 (was $ 136)

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple via Amazon



Right now on Amazon, you can get over $ 50 off Apple Sweat and water resistant headphones, Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $ 197 (was $ 250)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Kohl’s now

Kohl’s has plenty of deals on clothing, kitchen appliances, housewares and more.

The Big One Oversized Plush Throw, $ 22 (usually $ 27)

Columbia Benton Springs Women’s Zip-Up Fleece Jacket, $ 40 (was $ 60)

Men’s Columbia Steens Mountain ™ Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $ 40 (was $ 60)

Pre-Black Friday Deals at Best Buy Now

Best Buy offers TVs, laptops, video games, home appliances and more on sale.

Best buy



Lenovo Flex 3 11 ” 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop, $ 149 (was $ 379)

Best buy



Samsung 70 ” 4K UHD Smart TV (6 Series), $ 600 (was $ 750)

Pre-Black Friday Deals at Ulta Now

Find makeup, skincare, perfumes and more reduced to Ulta.

Ulta



Prince U Got the Look Vegan Eyeshadow Palette, $ 28 (usually $ 55)

Ulta



Redken Shampoos and Conditioners, 2 for $ 30

Pre-Black Friday Deals at Nordstrom Now

Nordstrom has brands on men’s, women’s and children’s fashion, home and more.

Nordstrom



Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper, $ 15 (was $ 29)

Spanx faux leather leggings

Nordstrom



For leggings addicts who aren’t ready to return to pants, these faux leather leggings are the quintessential combination of fashion and function. Over 2,300 five-star reviews speak for themselves.

Spanx faux leather leggings, $ 98

Merry Masks Travel Size Face Mask Set

Nordstrom



This limited-edition set includes five travel-size face masks: Exfoliating Clay Mask, Hydrating Overnight Night Mask, Activated Charcoal Mask, Honey Charcoal Mask, and Soothing 10 Minute Mask to soothe problem skin. This is great for maintaining a skin care routine on the go.

Merry Masks Travel Size Face Mask Set, $ 20

Pre-Black Friday Deals on GameStop Now

GameStop has offers on video games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch, gaming accessories, figures and more.

$ 10 gaming t-shirts

GameStop



Whether they’re fans of Kirby (above), Pokemon, The Legend of Zelda, or Mario, a great $ 10 t-shirt is on sale for them on GameStop right now.

Gaming T-shirts, $ 10 (regularly $ 19)

Save 20% on Funko Pop! Luxury figurines

GameStop



GameStop is a great place to buy Funko Pop! Luxury figurines, now that they’re all 20% off. Check out the Boba Fett figure above, a GameStop exclusive.

Funko Pop! Luxury vinyl figures, $ 16 (was $ 20)

Pre-Black Friday Deals at Wayfair Now

Find furniture, small kitchen appliances, bedding and more reduced to Wayfair.

Wayfair



The Magic Bullet Countertop Blender, $ 40 (was $ 57)

