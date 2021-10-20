Fashion
How Kate Middleton’s dress hints at a key date in William and Harry’s relationship
Kate Middleton repurposed a dress she first wore in America for Prince William’s eco-prizes, just before he announced the next Earthshot Prize will be in the United States
The Duke of Cambridge hosted the project’s first ceremony with £ 1million ($ 1.38million) awarded to each of the five winners with innovative ideas to solve climate change.
Guests have been asked to wear upcycled or upcycled outfits and the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be hinting at one of the big reveal of the evening: Next year’s ceremony will be held in America, on Prince Harry’s grounds and Meghan Markle.
Kate wore a dress she debuted on a previous tour of the United States, but not on the 2014 New York tour when she was dazzled at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an ink-blue shoulder-length dress naked from British designer Jenny Packham.
Instead, the Duchess reverted to a Greek-style Alexander McQueen dress she first wore during a visit to Los Angeles in 2011 when she drew crowds at a BAFTA Brits To party. Watch, at the Belasco Theater, July 9.
Interestingly, on the same U.S. tour, Kate and William got very close to Harry and Meghan’s new home in Montecito when they went to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.
At the time, William scored four times and was part of the winning team, lifting a trophy presented by Kate.
Tickets cost between $ 400 and $ 4,000 and the crowd had to be held back by security after trying to storm the grounds, CBS News reported.
Quoted by the broadcaster, William said: “My father, the Prince of Wales, and my brother, Harry, were as green as the grass outside when I told them I would be here today.”
The club is a 6.5 mile, or ten-minute drive, from Harry and Meghan’s $ 14.7 million mansion in Montecito.
There has been no official confirmation that William and Kate will physically attend the Earthshot Prize 2022, however, the project is entirely William’s creation under the aegis of his and Kate’s Royal Foundation. They would therefore be a notable absence if they missed it.
Either way, the decision poses a challenge for the warring brothers – if they can mend their damaged relationship in time, climate change could be the issue that brings them together after years of tension.
Otherwise, the Duke of Sussex could find his brother in the US spotlight in the fall of 2022, even as Harry’s memoir, due towards the end of the year, prepares to hit the shelves.
William told the Alexandra Palace audience: “I hope you will agree that London and the UK put on quite a show for our first year.
“So for the second year, we have to hand over the baton to a country whose leadership is essential for our five Earthshots.
“Where better than the nation that inspired the moonshot all those years ago. I am delighted to announce that the Earthshot Prize will travel to the United States of America in 2022.”
