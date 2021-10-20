Costume key at the HighBall Halloween fashion event in Columbus Short North

Several years ago, when he was first recruited to co-host Halloween highball, WCMH-TV news anchor Matt barnes was a little reluctant to dress for the occasion.

I’ve never been a great Halloween costume designer, since I quit making candy or spells, said Barnes. I just said, Hey, you can all get dressed. I will become my favorite Halloween character, Matt Barnes.

But colleague of Barnes Channel 4 (and co-host of HighBall) Monique’s Day told him he had to go like Something. The annual event in the Short North is sort of a Halloween fashion trick: professional designers showcase their products, and ordinary attendees show up in sometimes outrageous outfits.

Sure enough, Barnes entered the mind this first year.

I had a suit, said Barnes. Then the following year, it turned into two costume changes …

For this year’s edition of the HighBall, which will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on October 23 at Express live, Barnes will make no less than four costume changes.

They all have some theme of some sort, said Barnes, who will share hosting duties with Day and the drag performer. West Virginia.

I can’t wait for people to see what we are offering, he said.

The excitement surrounding this year’s HighBall is palpable: after a fully virtual edition last year, the event is set for a live comeback, albeit in a slightly different setting than usual.

HighBall has always had a story straight on the High Street, said Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short Northern Alliance. But, as we began to consider all that would be needed to put together a festival of scale, size, and artistry, it became clear to us that in order to do this and do it well, we needed to engage some real skill. .

Instead of unfolding on the High Street, the costume show, costume contest and live performances including performances by MojoFlo and the West Family, will take place on the stages of Express Live.

In accordance with site policies, proof of vaccination is required to attend and mask wear is required. Capacity will be capped, Pandora said, with a maximum of 4,000 tickets available.

We’re excited to be able to bring it back to people in person this year, while being incredibly aware of current circumstances and producing the event in a way that we believe includes the highest level of public health safety, has declared Pandora.

Eight designers in total, six individual designers, plus a team of two designers will be featured in the White Castle Costume Couture fashion show; each will create a single border-defying couture suit in addition to three ready-to-wear looks.

All (the creators) are either people of color, members of the LGBTQ + community, or women this year, Pandora said. We were especially excited not only by the diversity of the designers, but also by the incredibly diverse skills each of them bring to what they create for HighBall.

Among the designers this year is a veteran of HighBall Shirée Houf, who in his daily work creates costumes for art groups in the region, including New Vision Dance Company.

In theater and dance most of the time, it’s a production team that you work with: the directors, the choreographers, says Houf, a 35-year-old Pickerington resident, but at HighBall she gives free rein to his creativity. Savage.

They allow you to create your desires, said Houf, who gave only a few tips on his designs this year.

This year I’m really inspired by the fairy tales and also the neon 90s stuff, she said.

The other designers participating in the show are Aaron James, Lynn Hetherington Becker, That Jones and Steve Puhl, Rachel Katz, Vincent Quevedo and Xantha.

Entrants can put their costume design skills to the test by entering the Out of the Closet Public Costume Contest.

All entrants have the option of entering a preliminary judging round, which takes place at 7:45 p.m. The selected will then compete in five distinct categories, some of which honor proven Halloween costumes: for example, the The Category HighBall Horror Story rewards the scariest costume.

Many other categories, however, go a long way from the typical Halloween outfit.

HighBall itself is not the zombie / slasher celebration of Halloween, Pandora said. It’s really all about fantasy, costume, and fashion, but you can do it in a scary way.

The Life Imitates Art category honors participants who dress like someone in the news or otherwise in public consciousness, while the #What? category is just that: a bag of strange and surprising costumes.

From his perch on stage, Barnes will notice the sea of ​​creativity in front of him.

You see costumes that are both classic and more current, said Barnes. Is Squid Game going to be a really popular costume all of a sudden this year? Or is it some kind of big political joke or pun that turns into the costume that just makes you laugh?

Highball Halloween 2021

Or: Express Live, 405 Neil Ave.

Contact: highballcolumbus.org

When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. October 23; the doors will open at 5 p.m.

Tickets: $ 35

COVID-19 policies: Masks and compulsory vaccination documents