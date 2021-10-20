TikTok Star Wore Wrong Dress to “Dune” Premiere, Goes Viral





Influencer Tefi Pessoa interviewed the stars of “Dune” at the film’s UK premiere on Monday.

Pessoa wore a Silvia Astore dress to the event, and it appeared to have a leg cut.

But her leg was actually supposed to go through the hole, as Pessoa shared a viral TikTok. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Tefi Pessoa laughs because of a dysfunction in her wardrobe. People, 31, is a well-known social media influencer and host at InStyle. She has gathered over a million followers on TikTok with her video series that details pop culture moments, like The love story of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Where that of Princess Diana path to becoming a member of the royal family.



Pessoa has over a million subscribers on TikTok.

Lia Toby / Stringer / Getty Images





Pessoa was recently invited to attend the UK premiere of “Dune”. She interviewed stars like Jason Momoa and Zendaya on behalf of Warner Brothers on the red carpet, as she shared on its social media pages. Pessoa wore a Silvia Astore dress designed to Annie’s Ibiza to the first Monday, and Vivi’s makeup provided her makeup for the evening. The long-sleeved velvet dress was long and had a high neckline.



The star’s leg was supposed to go through the hole.

Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty Images





The dress appeared to have a large circular cutout on one leg as Pessoa walked the red carpet. But after the premiere, Pessoa shared on the two Instagram and TikTok that she found out her leg was actually supposed to go through the hole after the event ended. “Guys, I’m freaking out,” Tefi said in a TIC Tac about the dress. “I just found out my leg was supposed to go through the stupid hole.” “Why can’t I dress myself? I’m an adult,” she continued, laughing on TikTok, adding Instagram that she thought the hole was supposed to give the dress a “futuristic” look. The video included a photo of Annie’s Ibiza of a mannequin wearing the dress with her leg inserted into the “cutout”, demonstrating how the dress was meant to be worn. A post shared by Annies Ibiza (@anniesibiza) Pessoa’s TikTok on the dress has over 2.9 million views at the time of writing.

