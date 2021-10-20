Emma Watson wore a recycled wedding dress to the Earthshot Prize Awards; Check it out





All over the world, many celebrities have made sustainable clothing choices. The fashion industry has been criticized around the world for adding to the burden of climate change, and at the recent Earthshot Prize Awards in the UK, many celebrities have come forward to make powerful statements about sustainability and the recycling of clothes.

Among them was actress Emma Watson, who made a rare red carpet appearance but won many hearts with her choice of dress for the occasion. The 31-year-old was seen in a custom wedding dress upcycled by Harris Reed. On her official Instagram account, which was “taken over by an anonymous feminist collective for Cop26”, details of the dress were shared. “A very special love and appreciation for the kindest @harris_reed and his team. We love you! Your push for gender fluidity and acceptance is beautiful, dynamic, and vital. Your goal of making fashion less harmful is so inspiring, ”the caption reads. He stood alongside photos and video of the jaw-dropping actor in a lace-trimmed tulle top with a reworked demi-couture dress from the Harris Reed FOUND collection. “Emma was wearing a recycled wedding dress from the FOUND collection created in partnership with @oxfamgb. Props to the whole team ensuring that it was a carbon neutral production and distribution, with a zero waste approach to landfill, including set design and staging, ”says the legend. Share more photos from the event – which is an environmental program founded by Prince william and British naturalist Sir David Attenborough – the designer wrote that the piece was ‘made from recycled bridal clothing from Oxfam’ – an organization that fights inequality to end poverty and injustice, as described by People. Watson had paired the outfit with black flared pants, also from Reed, as well as earrings, rings and bracelets from the Harris Reed x Missoma collection. On occasion, the Harry potter The star said: “I have spent a lot of my professional life playing in fictional fantasy worlds where the impossible can be made possible. Now we have to do the same for climate change here in the real world. There have been many other times in history where it has been said that something cannot be done and then people believed in a better world and did it. This time it’s no different, I know we can. Emma Watson at the Earthshot Awards Ceremony. (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Nicholls) The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was also seen in a dress she had worn ten years ago. She chose a lilac goddess dress from Alexander McQueen that she had already worn to a BAFTA event in the summer of 2011. The only improvement was a gold belt with lilac embellishments. We love these sustainable choices, What do you think? For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/emma-watson-upcycled-wedding-dress-earthshot-prize-awards-sustainable-fashion-7581205/

