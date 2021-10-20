Can Your Employer Make You Sexier?

Photo: GagliardiPhotography (Shutterstock)

This week, Hooters, one of America’s best owl-themed casual dining chains, revealed a new uniform policy for its catering servers. Surprisingly, the new uniforms feature even narrower shorts.

Angry mermaids waiterstake from TikTok to denounce the new uniforms (although some reported making more money with the new equipment), pointing out that they are basically like underwear and somehow disgusting. After millions of views on TikTok and a minor media outcry, Hooters turned the tide.

As we continue to listen to and update the Hooters Girls image, we clarify that they have the option of choosing between traditional or new uniforms, a company spokesperson wrote. Business intern. They can determine which style of shorts best matches their body type and personal image.

The whole mess that like anything could be a publicity stunt that worked as intended got me thinking about the legality of forcing employees to wear sexy clothes, so I asked Chicago employment lawyer Wesley Johnson. Full Disclosure: Wesley is my older brother, who is clearly more successful.

Can employers force employees to wear sexy clothes?

Laws regarding what employers can require their employees to wear vary from state to state, and even city to city, but in general, whether an employer can require suggestive clothing depends on of the type of business, Johnson said.

The prevailing legal view is that a strip club, or a restaurant like Hooters, can require its employees who interact with the public to wear this type of uniform, as long as it does not violate the rules. discrimination laws, obscenity laws or other labor laws, where they can claim a legitimate business reason for the uniform or dress code, Johnson said.

Why aren’t there guys in jock straps serving food at Hooters?

Hooters does not employ men as food servers (except in their spinoff chain, Hoots), which may appear to be gender discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, but Title VII has an exit. Companies are allowed to discriminate on the basis of religion, sex or nationalityorigin in cases where religion, gender or national origin is a bona fide professional qualification reasonably necessary for the normal functioning of the particular business or business.

Basically, Hooters wouldn’t be Hooters without waitresses in shorts, so the company doesn’t have to hire men to serve food and may demand uniforms that might not fly in some other type of business. Hooters arguably has a legitimate business reason for having sexy waitresses. A real estate agency doesn’t, Johnson explained.

But what if your boss really wants you to work in a French Maid outfit?

If employers are (generally) allowed to require their employees to dress, wear makeup and make-up, why can not does a real estate company have a sexy mini-skirt brokers policy?

It’s a little different because you get into discrimination, Johnson said. If you claimed the uniform required for your writing job, for example, subjected you to sexual harassment or discriminated against and had no legitimate business purpose, that would ultimately be a question for a jury.

Mandatory work clothes generally don’t need to be gender-neutral

Differences in clothing and care for male and female employees are generally considered legally acceptable (depending on where you live), as long as no unfair burdens are placed on a group. But what constitutes an unfair burden is debatable.

In 2005, a case has been decided by the Ninth Circuit Court on a Harrahs Casino policy that required drink waitresses to wear colorful makeup, tights and nail polish, and have their hair teased, curly or styled. Male drink servers were only required to have short haircuts and neatly trimmed fingernails. The court ruled that the makeup and grooming requirements did not place an unfair burden on women employed as waitresses at Harrahs.

What about the men who want to to put on makeup ?

ANDour employer could probably prohibit male employees from wearing makeup in the same way they could require female employees to wear makeup. But that might not apply if the employee is transgender. According to a recent Supreme Court precedent, if you were a transgender person, she probably should let you do your makeup, Johnson said. It is based on Bostock v. Clayton County, 140 S. Ct. 1731 (2020), a Supreme Court decision that ruled that employers cannot fire an employee for being gay or transgender.

Would the imaginary restaurant ONutters be discriminatory?

I posted the video of a casual imaginary restaurant ONutters of Inside Amy Schumer passed Johnson to get his legal opinion on the place.

If you can open a Hooters, you should be able to open ONutters, Johnson said. Whether you could get away with ONutters would probably come down to a liquor license issue. While I found the Wet Nut Contest personally objectionable, I think ONutters is a promising business idea.