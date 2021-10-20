Halle Berry looks boho-chic in a floral dress and platforms at Elles Women in Hollywood 2021





Halle Berry tapped into one of this season’s biggest collaborations for Elles Women in Hollywood 2021. The Catwoman actress arrived on the Los Angeles red carpet last night wearing a new dress from the Dundas x Revolve collection. Peter Dundas is the latest designer to launch a see now, buy now collection, working with the online retailer, during New York Fashion Week last month. The Dundas x Revolve line featured plenty of bodycon dresses, metallic coordinates, and mini dresses, many of which were paired with a series of over the knee boots. More New Shoes The Berrys are particularly featured in the Zeppelin Capsule Maxi Dress, a plunging floral silhouette with padded shoulders and chiffon fabric; fans of the dress can purchase the design for $ 528 at Revolve.com. Halle Berry at Elles Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. – Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Michael Buckner for Variety Walking the red carpet with her husband Van Hunt, the Star Ball Monsters herself raised her gaze further with raised sandals; the black platform heels featured a peep-toe opening on a satin base with an ankle strap. Berry previously wore a similar style from Dolce & Gabbana to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in September. A closer view of Halle Berrys’ heels. – Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Michael Buckner for Variety Halle Berry and Van Hunt at Elles Women in Hollywood at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. – Credit: Michael Buckner for Variety Michael Buckner for Variety As for Berry herself, her glamorous look from last night is just one of the many creations in her repertoire. Her favorite shoe brands include everyone from Brian Atwood to Roger Vivier and Jimmy Choo for more formal occasions. For her more laid-back style, the actress is a big fan of the growing sport trend, leaning towards Alo Yoga Adidas shoe choices for high intensity workouts and Ringside boxing pairs for her time in the ring. . Beyond her personal style, Berry has already appeared in campaigns for Versace, Deichmann, Michael Kors and other great fashion powers. In 2016, the Oscar-winning star partnered with Christian Louboutin and Saks Fifth Avenue to lead the Key To The Cure campaign in partnership with Stand Up To Cancer and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). Berry is the face of the campaign as she has worked to raise funds for cancer research and treatment organizations. The story continues Check out the gallery for all Elles Women red carpet arrivals in Hollywood 2021. Launch gallery: Elle Women in Hollywood 2021 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

