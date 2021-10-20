Fashion
YouTuber Tefi Pessoa reveals she wore her dress incorrectly on the red carpet at Dune’s premiere
YouTube star Tefi Pessoa revealed that she accidentally wore her dress incorrectly on the red carpet at the London premiere of Dune.
On Monday, the influencer, who goes by @hellotefi on social media, arrived on the red carpet for the film’s debut in a dark blue long-sleeved dress by Silvia Astore and designed for Annies Ibiza, which appeared to include a cutout detail near Pessoas’ thigh.
However, in a TikTok shared on Tuesday, Pessoa revealed that she later learned that she had worn the dress the wrong way round, as her leg was actually intended to go through the cutout portion of the dress.
Guys, I’m freaking out. Thank you so much for the support, thank you so much for the support but I’m freaking out because I just found out my leg was supposed to go through that stupid hole, Pessoa said, pointing to a photo of her taken on the red carpet. I was on the mat, I didn’t know.
The YouTuber, who interviewed celebrities including Jason Momoa at the event, then shared another photo of her look on the red carpet, reiterating that her leg was supposed to go through the creepy hole, before wondering why she didn’t. can not dress.
Why can’t I get dressed? I am an adult, she continued, visibly distressed by the wardrobe dysfunction.
Pessoa concluded the clip by apologizing to her over 1.2 million followers, before promising that she can dress up. [herself].
I just want to apologize, I know I can dress, if you just give me one more chance, she said, before laughing hysterically as she showed a picture of how the dress is meant to be. be worn.
On Wednesday, Pessoas’ video was viewed over 3 million times, with many of its subscribers saying they were amused by the incident.
You had a job, one viewer joked, while another said: It’s actually the BEST thing ever. I live for it.
Others suggested that the dress designer should have informed Pessoa of the correct way to wear the dress before the event, with someone else saying: The designer SHOULD TELL YOU.
There were also viewers who assured Pessoa that they didn’t realize she was wearing the dress incorrectly and took it off anyway.
You know what? You made it yours, wrote one viewer, while another said: We never would have known if you hadn’t told us.
Someone else admitted he couldn’t stop laughing when he realized the YouTube stars’ mistake, before noting that Pessoa still looked phenomenal.
On Instagram, where Pessoa also revealed her mistake to her followers, she admitted that she thought the dress was designed to look futuristic.
As to how she found out she was wearing the dress incorrectly, the social media star revealed her assistant tried to tell her, but it was too late as she was already on the red carpet and without a phone. .
